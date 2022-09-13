CEPTES Software Announces DocuPrime on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
CEPTES's customers can now benefit from DocuPrime by automatically generating documents of any type within Salesforce with just one click.SANTA BARBARA, CA, US, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEPTES Software today announced it has launched DocuPrime on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to generate documents of different types in Salesforce with just a single click. DocuPrime, which will be a part of CEPTES's Data Management Suite for Salesforce along with their other popular AppExchange applications DataArchiva, DataConnectiva, DataBakup & XfilesPro, will enable businesses to automate their entire document generation process by using highly intuitive & customizable pre-built templates to enhance business efficiency.
Integrated directly with Salesforce, DocuPrime is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000ON3fyEAD
DocuPrime for Salesforce
Being 100% native to Salesforce, DocuPrime offers one single platform to create complex business documents on the fly for different business verticals such as Sales (MSA, NDA, Contract, Quote, Order), Finance (Invoice, Demand Note, Payment Receipt), Partner/Vendor Management (MSA, NDA), HR & Recruitment (Offer Letter, Increment Letter, Experience Letter), etc.
With features like existing template export, template access control, customized template creation from multiple objects, support for popular e-signatures, bulk document creation, and real-time document pre-filling, DocuPrime will help customers simplify their document generation process, maintain document consistency, reduce errors, avoid rework, improve efficiency, save time and costs.
Comments on the News
CEPTES's Co-founder (Products) Mr. Harish Kumar commented, “I am extremely happy with this particular product launch as we have been looking to have a document generation app for Salesforce in our Data Management Suite for quite some time now. Document generation is a common business need & a lot of our customers have been asking for this for a long time. I am proud of the team for this innovation & looking forward to taking DocuPrime to greater heights.”
“DocuPrime is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by completely automating the document generation process in Salesforce," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.
About CEPTES
CEPTES is a pure-play Salesforce platform-focused company that offers innovative business solutions on the world's #1 cloud platform. In its 12+ years of inspirational journey, they have enabled 1000+ companies across industries in transforming multiple key business verticals. Widely considered as a leader in offering end-to-end Salesforce data management solutions, building future-ready products, & delivering managed services, CEPTES has 7+ extensively popular AppExchange applications including DataArchiva, DataConnectiva, DataBakup, XfilesPro, DocuPrime, RealE360, and 200OK.
To know more, please visit: www.ceptes.com
