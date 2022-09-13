Watch Box Co. Celebrating 15 Years in Business

One of the nation’s finest providers of handcrafted watch boxes has reached a new milestone.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to determination, hard work, and focus on providing excellent customer service, California-based Watch Box Co. is celebrating 15 years in business.

“We consider it an honor to service our customers and to be able to do it for as long as we have,”

said Ryan Frizzel spokesperson for Watch Box Co before adding, “we’re excited about the future, and we’re committed to doing everything that we can to take us to the next level of success by helping our customers.”

Watch Box Co. offers a full range of quality handcrafted watch boxes and watch winders at everyday competitive prices. Its products include: wood watch boxes, leather watch boxes, carbon fiber watch boxes (https://www.watchboxco.com/collections/carbon-fiber-watch-boxes), watch winders (https://www.watchboxco.com/collections/watch-winders), watch travel cases (https://www.watchboxco.com/collections/watch-travel-cases), watch bands, watch cuff links.

As for the free personalization, Watch Box Co. offers eight different personalization styles and eight different fonts. Personalization styles include Standard Personalization; Monogram; Round Monogram; Single Letter; Name; Name with Border; Name with Scroll and Watch Gear with Name. The personalization fonts include: Times New Roman; Birds with paradise; CF Diamond; Easy-open face; Plateia; Sign script; Eurostile and Niagara.

“We are committed to offering great customer service,” emphasized Frizzel before highlighting, “Our friendly and knowledgeable customer service team has easy access to all our products and will be happy to answer your questions regarding ordering, returns, shipping or any other information from our website.”

As to how customers rate the quality of Watch Box Co.’s products and services, one customer identified as D. Young said, "I recently purchased the carbon fiber leather watch box for my fiancé as a birthday gift. It is the most beautiful watch box I've ever seen, and before purchasing, I had looked at hundreds. The personalization adds so much to it. I couldn't be happier and excited about my purchase.”

But Young isn’t the only one. A second customer identified as Mariam said, "WOW! I cannot even begin to tell you how much I love my watch box!! It is incredible. I could not have imagined the personalization to be so nice. I highly recommend this to everyone.”

For more information, please visit https://www.watchboxco.com/pages/collections and https://www.watchboxco.com/blogs/news.

About Watch Box Co.

We offer quality watch boxes, watch winders, and watch accessories at everyday low prices.

Contact Details:

9533 Via Ricardo

Burbank, CA 91504

United States