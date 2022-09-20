Global Insurance Brokers Market Growth Trajectory

Insurance Brokers Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Insurance Brokers Market Report by TBRC covers insurance brokers market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Insurance Brokers Global Market Report 2022”, the insurance brokers market size is expected to grow from $374.2 billion in 2021 to $409.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The global insurance broker and agent market size is expected to grow to $551.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%. Insurance brokers and agents are investing in digital technologies to offer services online and thereby increase sales and boost margins.

Key Trends In The Insurance Brokers Market

Nontraditional companies such as Google, Amazon, and Walmart are entering the insurance intermediary market to capitalize on their brand image, large capital, and customer base. Their primary focus is on the distribution of health, property, and casualty insurance products. In line with this trend, these companies are also entering into partnerships, joint ventures, and alliances with other established insurance carriers to offer insurance products and services to their customers.

Overview Of The Insurance Brokers Market

The insurance brokers and agents market consists of sales of insurance policies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) and individuals that act as intermediaries (i.e., agents or brokers) in selling annuities and insurance policies. They represent consumers or insurance providers or both in insurance premium collection. Insurance brokers and agents can be contracted with single or multiple insurance companies as they try to meet different client needs with available insurance products. This market excludes the direct selling of insurance products by insurance companies. The value of the market is based on the fees or commissions paid to brokers by the insured, both commercial and personal.

Insurance Brokers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Insurance Agencies, Insurance Brokers, Bancassurance, Other Intermediaries

By End-User: Corporate, Individual

By Mode: Online, Offline

By Insurance: Life Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Health and Medical Insurance

By Geography: The global insurance brokers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Marsh & McLennan, Chubb Limited, Toyota Motor Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Bank of China, Hub international, Willis Towers Watson, Brown & Brown, BB&T Insurance Holdings Inc, and Jardine Matheson.

Insurance Brokers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of insurance brokers market.

