Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Growth Trajectory

Enteral Feeding Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Enteral Feeding Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the enteral feeding devices market is expected to grow from $3.60 billion in 2021 to $3.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.53%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global enteral feeding device market size is expected to reach $4.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.12%. The surge in the number of preterm births is expected to propel the growth of the enteral feeding devices market.

Key Trends In The Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the enteral feeding devices market. Enteral feeding devices are used to provide nutritional needs by tube feedings. Many companies are launching new advanced and efficient products in the enteral feeding devices market.

Overview Of The Enteral Feeding Devices Market

The enteral feeding devices market consists of sales of enteral feeding devices and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide nutrition by tube feedings through the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. An enteral feeding device is a medical device that is used by people who are unable to take their food by mouth, are unable to swallow safely, or need nutritional supplementation such as bedridden people, cancer patients, neurological disorder patients and severely ill patients even at home that helps them in feeding.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Enteral Feeding Tubes, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Administration Sets, Enteral Syringes, Others

• By Application: Oncology, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Diabetes, Others

• By End-User: Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Settings, Others

• By Geography: The global enteral feeding devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Fresenius Kabi AG, Nestle SA, Moog Inc, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc, Danone, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical, Becton Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Vygon Group, Amsino International Inc., Applied Medical Technology, Avanos Medical, Fidmi Medical, Vesco Medical, LLC, Dynarex Corporation, Medela Inc, Alcor Scientific, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Intervene Group Limited, Technopath, Biometrix, Thomas Magnete GmbH, Halyard Health and Medtronic

Enteral Feeding Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of enteral feeding devices market.



