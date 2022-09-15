47Billion Celebrates 10th Foundation Day

47Billion recently celebrated its ten successful years by hosting a grand event at The Sheraton, Indore. More than 200 employees from Indore and other locations were a part of the "Epic Awards."

47Billion has helped more than 100 companies across the globe in their Digital transformation journey. These include industry stalwarts, SMBs, and notable angel-backed startups. Some significant clients are Cisco, Sodexo, Nazara, and the telecom giant, Ji