Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,452 in the last 365 days.

47Billion Celebrates 10th Foundation Day

47Billion Celebrates 10th Foundation Day

47Billion recently celebrated its ten successful years by hosting a grand event at The Sheraton, Indore. More than 200 employees from Indore and other locations were a part of the "Epic Awards." 

47Billion Inc

47Billion has helped more than 100 companies across the globe in their Digital transformation journey. These include industry stalwarts, SMBs, and notable angel-backed startups. Some significant clients are Cisco, Sodexo, Nazara, and the telecom giant, Ji

47Billion Celebrates Epic Awards 2022

Epic Awards Fiesta 2022 by 47Billion

The Software Company commemorated the occasion by hosting the "Epic Awards Fiesta 2022" to felicitate employees' contributions.

I am delighted to celebrate the 10th Foundation Day with the people behind the success of 47Billion. No organization can thrive in this competitive landscape without its people.”
— Amol Vaidya (CEO 47Billion)
INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 47Billion is a Software Company that provides technology services in Big Data and Analytics, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Product Development, and User Experience Design to their clients across the globe. The company has offices in Santa Clara (USA), Krakow (Poland), and Indore and Bangalore.

47Billion recently celebrated its ten successful years by hosting a grand event at The Sheraton, Indore. More than 200 employees from Indore and other locations were a part of the "Epic Awards."

The company's top leadership, Amol Vaidya (CEO) and Rajeev Dixit (CTO) were the gracious hosts of the event. They shared the company's achievements and also pondered over the plans for the future.

Amol Vaidya, CEO, 47Billion, quoted, "I am delighted to celebrate the 10th Foundation Day with people behind the success of 47Billion. No organization can thrive in this competitive landscape without its people. They are the ones who write the real story behind every success celebrated by the organization."

The company's original client base is in the USA, UK, and Australia. They recently closed their first significant deal in the Eastern European market and are increasing their team size significantly to match this rising demand.

In a fitting celebration, the 47Billion Epic Awards Fiesta included energetic performances, including Bollywood fusion, Nazm-e-Andaz - a poetry recitation, Musical Orchestra, and an Improv performance.

The day's most memorable moments were the recognition and appreciation of the founders towards their workforce. The celebrations concluded on a happy note encouraging every stakeholder to establish further milestones in the journey of success.

About 47Billion

47Billion has helped more than 100 companies across the globe in their Digital transformation journey. These include industry stalwarts, SMBs, and notable angel-backed startups. Some significant clients are Cisco, Sodexo, Nazara, and the telecom giant, Jio. 47Billion has development centers in California, Indore, and Bangalore.

We are:

A product engineering services company specializing in

User Experience and Design

Big Data and Analytics

Machine Learning

End-to-end Product Development

The company has successfully deployed many projects in telecom, logistics, agriculture, ad-tech, tourism, education, healthcare, ERP for SMEs, IoT, and Digital signages and Kiosks

Garima Arora
47Billion
hello@47billion.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

47Billion Celebrates 10th Foundation Day

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.