47Billion Celebrates 10th Foundation Day
47Billion recently celebrated its ten successful years by hosting a grand event at The Sheraton, Indore. More than 200 employees from Indore and other locations were a part of the "Epic Awards."
The Software Company commemorated the occasion by hosting the "Epic Awards Fiesta 2022" to felicitate employees' contributions.
The company's top leadership, Amol Vaidya (CEO) and Rajeev Dixit (CTO) were the gracious hosts of the event. They shared the company's achievements and also pondered over the plans for the future.
Amol Vaidya, CEO, 47Billion, quoted, "I am delighted to celebrate the 10th Foundation Day with people behind the success of 47Billion. No organization can thrive in this competitive landscape without its people. They are the ones who write the real story behind every success celebrated by the organization."
The company's original client base is in the USA, UK, and Australia. They recently closed their first significant deal in the Eastern European market and are increasing their team size significantly to match this rising demand.
In a fitting celebration, the 47Billion Epic Awards Fiesta included energetic performances, including Bollywood fusion, Nazm-e-Andaz - a poetry recitation, Musical Orchestra, and an Improv performance.
The day's most memorable moments were the recognition and appreciation of the founders towards their workforce. The celebrations concluded on a happy note encouraging every stakeholder to establish further milestones in the journey of success.
About 47Billion
47Billion has helped more than 100 companies across the globe in their Digital transformation journey. These include industry stalwarts, SMBs, and notable angel-backed startups. Some significant clients are Cisco, Sodexo, Nazara, and the telecom giant, Jio. 47Billion has development centers in California, Indore, and Bangalore.
We are:
A product engineering services company specializing in
User Experience and Design
Big Data and Analytics
Machine Learning
End-to-end Product Development
The company has successfully deployed many projects in telecom, logistics, agriculture, ad-tech, tourism, education, healthcare, ERP for SMEs, IoT, and Digital signages and Kiosks
