Wireless Slate Market Segmentation, Analysis, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2027

The global wireless slate market to reach US$ 279.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Wireless Slate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on wireless slate industry share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global wireless slate market size reached US$ 194.0 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 279.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2022-2027.

A wireless slate is a peripheral device that educators can use to present content on interactive whiteboards (IWBs) or projector screens from anywhere in the classroom. It can be operated within a maximum range of 50 meters, thus allowing the user to use these devices anywhere in the school. It has a touch-sensitive surface to control IWBs and an attached stylus pen that enables users to access files, write in digital ink and operate on-screen learning applications from anywhere in the room. It is primarily used as computer control peripherals similar to a mouse or keyboard.

Global Wireless Slate Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by increasing demand for advanced technologies across various organizations. Furthermore, continually replacing conventional teaching boards with advanced and interactive wireless boards is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, manufacturers are focusing on introducing smart sales to cater to the needs of the customers. Moreover, many companies have adopted bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies to enhance productivity and boost workforce flexibility. Besides this, the rising internet penetration and heavy investments in the IT infrastructure are catalyzing product demand. Additionally, several companies are focusing on developing customized solutions, thus providing a boost to the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• C3 IT Xperts

• Califone

• Eagan TeamBoard Inc.

• Elmo USA Corp.

• Genee Group (Microsoft)

• Hitachi

• Boxlight

• Promethean World Ltd.

• Recordex USA

• Speechi and Turning Technologies.

Wireless Slate Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, deployment type and application.

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

• On-Premise

• Cloud-Based

Market Breakup by Application:

• Primary Education

• Secondary and Higher Education

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

