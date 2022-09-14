VWO Launches Data360, Its Customer Data Platform

VWO Data360 : Collect, aggregate, and enrich your customer data in real-time VWO Data360 : Build high-impact audiences on top of customer data and target them in any campaign in a snap.

With the addition of Data360, VWO suite of products becomes a one-stop experimentation shop

VWO Data360 centralizes your data to build a holistic profile of your customers. The profiles can be used to generate high-impact audiences for personalized experiences and actionable insights.” — Ankit Jain, Senior Vice President of Engineering at VWO

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, September 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- VWO launched its CDP, Data360 soon after a roaring performance in the G2 Summer Reports 2022. This announcement comes after VWO emerged as the overall leader in the A/B Testing, Personalization, Mobile App Optimization, Personalization Engines, and Feature Management categories based on user reviews."VWO Data360 centralizes your data to build a holistic profile of your customers. The profiles can be used to generate high-impact audiences for creating personalized experiences and deeper and actionable insights both within and outside VWO," said Ankit Jain, Senior Vice President of Engineering at VWO.VWO Data360 helps users to collect and centralize customer data including visitor attributes like demographics, geographic attributes, etc., behavioral data like product affinities, buying behavior, etc., and experimentation data to build holistic customer profiles. Users can use this customer data to build granular audience segments and define custom business metrics to optimize experiments, personalize buying journeys, and fine-tune marketing campaigns. VWO Data360 not only aggregates data and maintains data quality but also enriches it further. It also ensures greater governance with an in-built privacy infrastructure that gives businesses greater control over their data.For example, VWO Data360 users can target their experimentation campaign to a set of people who have similar behavior like affinity for sale discounts, repeated buyers, and users with higher long-term value(LTV) or higher average order value(AOV). You can also re-target users or run a personalization campaign basis buying behavior like customers who added items to the cart and abandoned it later to not complete a purchase.New users of VWO stand a chance to access Data360 and experience it firsthand, and existing users can request access. Sign up for a free trial or request a demo here About VWO VWO is an experimentation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs. We provide capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve engagement across the entire customer journey.

VWO Data360 : It all comes together to build a single view of every customer