Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 12% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Global Market Report 2022”, the securities brokerage and stock exchange services market is expected to grow from $1,536.46 billion in 2021 to $1,729.6 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. As per TBRC’s securities brokerage and stock exchange services market research the market size is expected to grow to $2,683.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Key Trends In The Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Market

Securities brokerage companies are extensively using artificial intelligence for faster trade executions. Artificial Intelligence refers to programming machines to enable them to work and react like humans. Most of the companies are using AI for algorithmic trading in stock brokerage. Algorithmic trading refers to turning a trading idea into an algorithmic trading strategy using an algorithm. The AI-enabled alternative trading system (ATS) helps in improving the speed of trade execution.

The securities brokerage and stock exchange services market consists of sales of securities brokerage and stock exchange services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that act as brokers in selling securities such as equities, bonds, commodities, and derivatives. Securities brokerages represent customers in dealing with securities transactions on the trading floor/online platform of stock exchanges. The securities brokerages might sometimes act as a representative for both buyer and seller. This market excludes the advisory and investment activities of brokerage firms. This market includes transaction charges levied by stock exchanges for trading on its trading floor/online platform to securities brokerages and other fees. It does not include the value of the funds invested in securities.

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Derivatives and Commodities Brokerage, Stock Exchanges, Bonds Brokerage, Equities Brokerage, Other Stock Brokerage

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Type of Establishment: Exclusive Brokers, Banks, Investment Firms, Others

• Subsegments Covered: Derivatives Brokerage, Commodities Brokerage, Clearing and Transaction Services, Listing Services, Market Data

• By Geography: The global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as INTL Fcstone Inc, Goldman Sachs; JPMorgan Chase & Co., Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Bank of America Corporation, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Intercontinental Exchange, State Street Global Advisors, Nasdaq Inc., and Morgan Stanley.

