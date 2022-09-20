Global Sintered Steel Market Growth Trajectory

Sintered Steel Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Sintered Steel Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Sintered Steel Global Market Report 2022”, the sintered steel market is expected to grow from $14.39 billion in 2021 to $15.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.25%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global sintered steel market size is expected to reach $18.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.78%. Expansion of the automotive sector and increasing demand for innovative designs are contributing to the growth of the sintered steel market.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of sintered steel market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5678&type=smp

Key Trends In The Sintered Steel Market

Technological advancement in the automotive sector is a key trend gaining popularity among the companies working in the sintered steel market.

Overview Of The Sintered Steel Market

The sintered steel market consists of sales of sintered stees by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in steel manufacturing to form complex shapes, to produce alloys, or to work in metals with very high melting points. Sintered steel parts are being produced by ADC/SINT technology (Automatic Die Compaction and Sintering) are becoming increasingly interesting for the automotive industry, because of low cost, low material waste, good accuracy, and little or no calibration processes.

Learn more on the global sintered steel market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sintered-steel-global-market-report

Sintered Steel Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Tool Steel

• By Process: Metal Injection Molding (MIM), Conventional Manufacturing, Powder Forging Manufacturing, Additive Manufacturing

• By End-User Industry: Transportation, Industrial, Electrical, Others

• By Application: Engines, Transmissions, Body, Chassis, Drivetrain, Electrical, Others

• By Geography: The global sintered steel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited, GKN PLC, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Hitachi Chemical, The Miba Group, ASCO Sintering Co, Sintercom India Ltd, AMES Sintering Metallic Components, Schunk Sinter Metals, CNPC Powders, Erasteel, Advanced Technology (Bazhou) Special Powder Ltd, Hoganas AB, Polema, SMC Corporation, Posco, Nippon Steel Corporation, Outokumpu, ArcelorMittal, Schmolz+Bickenbach AG, Thyssenkrupp Stainless, Acerinox S.A., Mirach Metallurgy Co, SSI Sintered Specialties, MEK Group, Atlas Pressed Metals, Technymon Global Bearing Technologies S.r.l, and Federal-Mogul Goetze Limited.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Sintered Steel Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of sintered steel global market. The market report analyzes and sintered steel global market forecast market size, sintered steel global market growth drivers, sintered steel global market share, sintered steel global market segments, sintered steel market major players, sintered steel market growth across geographies, and sintered steel market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The sintered steel market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Steel Fiber Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/steel-fiber-global-market-report

Weathering Steel Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/weathering-steel-global-market-report

Structural Steel Fabrication Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/structural-steel-fabrication-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC