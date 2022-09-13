Aventis announces USD1M scholarship in support of Smobler Studios’ Metaverse for Good initiative in The Sandbox

Three parties to sign MOU on September 20 to launch scholarship and 1st The Sandbox Academy in Singapore.

SINGAPORE , September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Graduate School, an award-winning graduate school headquartered in Singapore announces a US$1M ASEAN scholarship in support of Smobler Studio’s Metaverse for Good initiative on The Sandbox. Smobler Studios is a leading metaverse architecture firm that builds in The Sandbox, a decentralized gaming world and open metaverse.

The launch of the Aventis Metaverse for Good ASEAN scholarship and The Sandbox Academy will take place on September 20 at the Aventis campus in Orchard Road.

This initiative is the brainchild of Smobler Studios’ founders Dr Loretta Chen and Ruel Sarmiento in line with their studio’s IDEALS – inclusion, diversity, equity, accessibility, leadership and sustainability. All NGOs, social enterprise and brands can participate in the Metaverse for Good if they pledge to support a worthy cause or charity. Aventis’ scholarship aims to empower working professionals across ASEAN. The bond-free scholarship will be awarded to qualified adult learners who are citizens of ASEAN excluding Singapore. The candidates will be selected based on the strength of their application, academic and professional background, overall potential and financial need. Priority will be given to needy students from developing ASEAN countries to provide relief and an added boost for those at a financial disadvantage to achieve success in life.

Mr Samuel Teo, General Manager of Aventis Graduate School says, “As a graduate school dedicated to the continuous development of working professionals across Asia, we firmly believe that the scholarship will help us forged deeper connections and engagement with our community across Asia.”

Additionally, Aventis will also enter into a tripartite partnership with Smobler Studios and The Sandbox to establish the first The Sandbox Academy in Singapore. The academy will focus on developing talent and creators for the open metaverse. For starters, the academy will provide technical courses such as Voxel Art and Game Maker Certification and will later expand into more offerings to cater to jobs that will be created in the open metaverse.

Says Chen, who is Co-Founder of Smobler Studios and a professor, “Even as we push the frontiers of technology, we must deepen our connection to society by widening access to education which are the pillars of knowledge and human capital. I am extremely heartened by Aventis’ scholarship pledge to our metaverse for Good initiative and The Sandbox’s support of the Singapore academy that will lead to the development of a viable career ecosystem. All of us believe in co-creating a bigger, brighter, better future for all in this open metaverse.”

Mr Sebastien Borget, who is Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox says, “The metaverse promises a major disruption in how we will interact, communicate, play, learn, and earn. Yet, the metaverse cannot succeed without both great content and people, who are the center of this innovation. That is why we are deploying great effort to empower users, players, and creators through education to Web3 and the possibilities of The Sandbox, enabling the creation of a multitude of new jobs. This is why we are thrilled to see Aventis step in with this generous scholarship support, positioning ASEAN at the forefront of innovation.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for us and we are extremely grateful for the trust from our partners, Smobler Studios and The Sandbox. Through our tripartite partnership, we will be able to provide for ASEAN students as well as train and place graduates to kickstart a career in the metaverse. We are actively seeking partners, educators, collaborators, and students to join us in this exciting journey,” said Teo.

The metaverse has been the talk of the town since Facebook changed its name to Meta in October 2021 and pledged to invest $10 billion in its Reality Labs operation in 2022. Bloomberg Intelligence envisions the metaverse opportunity reaching $400 billion by 2024. Metaverse mania has reached Singapore with the announcement of DBS as the first Singapore company and bank to seal a partnership with The Sandbox to make a foray into the metaverse.

Aventis Graduate School is a leading Graduate School that is dedicated to the Professional development of working professionals and adult learners across Asia. Founded in 2007, Aventis collaborates with leading Universities across the UK and United States to offer an extensive suite of over 45 postgraduate programmes, ranging from AI to cyber security to human resources to business to finance, and many more. As of January 2022, Aventis has 3,000+ successful graduates and 60,000 learners from 35 nations across the world. To learn more, visit: www.aventis.edu.sg

Smobler Studios is a metaverse architecture and creative design agency headquartered in Singapore. It specializes in creative ideation, design thinking, brand marketing and metaverse development for The Sandbox Game. Its recent clients include Mighty Jaxx, One Group, The Food Bank Singapore and Tools of Rock NFT amongst others. It is backed by The Sandbox, Brinc and Enjinstarter. To learn more, visit: www.smoblerstudios.com.

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major IPs and brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, CryptoKitties, and more. Building on existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.