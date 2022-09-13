BlueStar and Zeblok Ai-MicroCloud® Pen Agreement For Business Development Relationship to Promote In-a-Box® Ai Solutions
Open Cloud to Edge ecosystem enables network of Value Added Resellers to offer industry specific Edge solutions
Zeblok’s Ai-MicroCloud® and Ai-AppStore, bundled with world class BlueStar OEM server, storage, and networking products, can be a game changer for our VARs.”STONY BROOK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueStar, a leading global distributor of Mobility, IoT and AI-based solutions, has signed a business development agreement with Zeblok Computational Inc. to promote the Zeblok Ai-MicroCloud® to the BlueStar global network of Value Added Resellers (VARS). The Ai-MicroCloud® is a turnkey, cloud native AI Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that simplifies and streamlines the development, deployment and optimization of artificial intelligence applications to the edge. BlueStar VARS can share information with their customers on ready to deploy, “In-a-Box® AI Solutions” with any mix of ISVs and servers for demanding AI workloads challenging their customers.
— Dean Reverman, Vice President of Marketing at BlueStar
Developers using AI algorithms such as computer vision, time-series, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), need AI inferencing at the edge to process large amounts of data closer to where data is used for better application performance and lower latency. Businesses benefitting from Zeblok integrated solutions include Cloud Service Providers (CSP), Communication Services Providers (CoSP), Managed Service Providers (MSP), edge data center operators, OEMs, and ISVs serving clients in industries such as telecommunications, retail, manufacturing, city construction, connected vehicles, gaming, and more.
Traditional deployment of edge solutions is manual and slow, resulting in rising costs and resource utilization (eg., cloud compute, GPU cycles), without comparable benefit. The Ai-MicroCloud® is a single, integrated environment for edge deployments that can shave days, if not weeks, off application development (AppDev), freeing up resources for ML Ops fine-tuning, model optimization or incremental training for new vocabularies. Edge users can deploy on any topology from Cloud to Edge, including public cloud, hybrid cloud, bare metal servers, and scale to thousands of edge hubs and satellite devices.
BlueStar Value Added Resellers can accelerate customer time to value with commercially ready-to-deploy In-a-Box® AI solutions for common use-cases in Retail, Industry 4.0, and Smart Cities. The Ai-MicroCloud® In-a-Box® AI solutions are certified on Advantech and Supermicro servers, many popular AI tools and ISVs, with more certifications coming soon.
Each In-a-Box® AI solution includes an Ai-AppStore, where customers can curate any ML Ops AI tool and ISV application with included automation tools and simplified workflows. An Ai-AppStore allows on-demand access to multi-class AI assets as microservices and industry standard APIs. These features future-proof investments because customers can mix and match any ISV application with any hardware, CPU and GPU to optimize their models and deploy Ai inference engines to any edge environment.
With out of the box support for Intel® OpenVINO™ Toolkit for model optimization, and Intel® oneAPI Deep Neural Network Library (oneDNN), developers optimize workloads faster, and at much lower total cost. For example, after a computer vision application is deployed, developers go to the Ai-AppStore to access time-series or NLP algorithms, then easily develop, optimize and deploy new applications using the same end-to-end lifecycle management on the same infrastructure.
“We are excited to kick off a business development relationship with Zeblok. It’s the start of a unique AI offering available to BlueStar customers.,” said Dean Reverman, Vice President of Marketing at BlueStar, “Zeblok’s Ai-MicroCloud® with the Ai-AppStore will enable BlueStar VARs to differentiate their business offerings by addressing deployment problems in a cost-effective and simplified manner. Bundled with world class BlueStar OEM server, storage, and networking products, the Zeblok solution can be a game changer for our VARs.”
“Our channel partners are asking for solutions that enabling new business opportunities, so they can call on new parts of their customer’s organization,” said Mike Buyington, Vice President of Sales at BlueStar. “The Zeblok Ai-MicroCloud® is the door opener to new business opportunities that can lead to higher value added sales opportunities. BlueStar VARS can present a fully managed, easy to deliver solution, and that will grow their business”.
“We are excited to develop business with BlueStar because of their reputation for offering world class products and solutions through their large network Value Added Resellers,” said Mouli Narayanan, founder and CEO of Zeblok Computational. “Edge-Ai is an ecosystem play, and BlueStar’s diverse offerings of hardware and software, means the VAR channel can deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of businesses across industries and use cases. We look forward to helping BlueStar VARS reach new markets and achieve greater business success!”
Zeblok Computational will attend #Vartech2022 in Booth 522A to showcase Zeblok's Ai-MicroCloud® to the BlueStar VAR network.
About BlueStar
BlueStar is the leading global distributor of solutions-based Digital Identification, Mobility, Point-of-Sale, RFID, IoT, AI. AR, M2M, Digital Signage, Networking, Blockchain, and Security technology solutions. BlueStar works exclusively with Value-Added Resellers (VARs) to provide complete solutions, custom configuration offerings, business development, and marketing support. The company brings unequaled expertise to the market, offers award-winning technical support, and is an authorized service center for a growing number of manufacturers. BlueStar is the exclusive distributor for the In-a-Box™ Solutions Series, delivering hardware, software, and critical accessories all in one bundle with technology solutions across all verticals, as well as BlueStar’s HybridSaaS finance program to provide OPEX/subscription services for hardware, software, and service bundles. In-a-Box® is a registered trademark of BlueStar.
For more information
Contact Phone: 1-800-354-9776
Website: https://www.bluestarinc.com/
About Zeblok Computational Inc.
Zeblok Computational provides a digital foundation for enterprises to execute their AI strategies from Cloud-to-Edge. Zeblok’s Ai-MicroCloud® is a comprehensive, portable, cloud native, turnkey AI PaaS environment, enabling companies to easily create their own AI ecosystem, to mix and match AI ISVs and hardware manufacturers. ML Ops workflows enable simplified curation of Ai assets and delivery of end-to-end Ai solutions anywhere. The Ai-MicroCloud® includes a full Ai/ML DevOps capability, plus integrated tools to optimize completed Ai/ML models for heterogeneous architectures and an Ai-API engine, which automates multi-cloud deployment of Ai inference engines to thousands of Edge locations. Ai-MicroCloud® is a registered trademark of Zeblok Computational, Inc.
For more information
Contact Email: info@zeblok.com
Website: www.zeblok.com
Media Relations
Zeblok Computational, Inc.
+1 631-223-8233
info@zeblok.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn