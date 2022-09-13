Quick & Easy Adventure Meal Kits Now Available Through Costco
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new fall favorite launch is officially here! ReadyWise is excited to work with Costco to exclusively sell their Adventure Meal Kits, available online and in-store in Pacific Northwest locations. These lightweight and packable meals are great for camping, hunting, hiking, fishing, boating, and emergencies. ReadyWise, the leader in Emergency Food Supplies, continues to make waves in the outdoor category. They combine their freeze-dried foods knowledge to create new and exciting offers geared toward outdoor enthusiasts and families. The kit includes resealable cook-in pouch entrees and breakfast options.
“We are proud to be working with Costco on this exclusive product launch. This allows people to get outdoors on the fly without worrying about extra weight and expiration dates,” says Brandon Erikkson, VP of Sales at ReadyWise. “This is the perfect thing to have on hand, so you are ready to go explore at a moment's notice.”
ReadyWise offers a diverse selection of meals in this kit with 13 different recipes that are simple to prepare; add boiling water directly into the pouch. In an emergency, the meals can be reconstituted in any temperature water, making them disaster-proof. All meals come in 2.5 serving resealable pouches with up to 15-year shelf life and are made in the USA. ReadyWise also caters to people with dietary restrictions by offering vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, peanut-free, and tree nut-free meal options on their website.
If you live in Washington, Utah, Oregon, or Idaho, shop the new Adventure Kit at your local Costco. Make your life easier with these reliable outdoor meals. Check out some of our ReadyWise recommended spots in the Pacific NW, like Mt. Baker, Columbia River, and Mount Rainier. Join our outdoor community as we explore extraordinary places, meet new people, and leave the trails a better place than we found them. We would love to see #HowYouAdventure, so tag us on social media on Instagram @ReadyWiseFood or Facebook @ReadyWiseOutdoors, and we will share your experience.
Get tips and learn from some of the best athletes! ReadyWise Pro Athlete Jeff Garmire, nicknamed “Legend,” recently completed a fantastic feat. He is considered one of the world’s most elite long-distance hikers. This August, Jeff beat the existing John Muir Trail (FKT) fastest known time in California’s Yosemite National Park, completing 220 miles in just 3d 0h 56s! Get 20% off Jeff’s two go-to adventure meals for a limited time to celebrate this milestone. The on-sale meals include Pasta Alfredo and Mango Sticky Rice. To learn more about our products, go to www.ReadyWiseOutdoor.com and shop the exclusive Adventure Meal Kit online at Costco or in-store.
About Us
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise is a provider of freeze-dried and dehydrated foods for emergency preparedness, everyday consumption, and outdoor activities. The Company was founded in 2008 and has over 175 employees. More information on ReadyWise can be found on the firm’s website www.readywise.com.
Tim Lawlor
ReadyWise, Inc
+1 801-383-1356
tlawlor@readywise.com