Stephen R McDow’s Live Reading Of Watching Life Transition From Earth To Heaven

Stephen R. McDow II By Rebecca J. McDow

Live reading dedication to Queen Elizabeth!

I rededicate this poem to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and her family! May you find a private moment to mourn and celebrate her life. God Save The King!” — Stephen R. McDow II

MONROVIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great-Great nephew of civil rights daughter Delilah W. Pierce reads his poem Watching Life Transition From Earth To Heaven. Originally written to honor his dear friends in Big Bear, CA, Stephen rededicates his poem to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Although, Stephen did not personally met the Queen he knows how it is too mourn and celebrate a loved one at the sometime.

Listen to Live Reading of 'Watching Life Transition From Earth To Heaven'

About Stephen R. McDow II

Stephen R. McDow II has over 15 years’ experience managing and leading stakeholder and public relations, community outreach, program development, and event management services to small businesses, start-ups, non-profits, and trade associations. His body of work delivers programs, education, outreach, and advocacy to rural and urban producers, innovators, and community leaders from diverse backgrounds. Stephen is an international speaker who advocates for economic justice for marginalized rural and urban communities.

Stephen’s collaborative and creative spirit, along with his business acumen, has proven to be key components in his success with elevating membership and outreach programs. The arts community is home as he is a graduate of Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Great-Great Nephew of renowned artist Delilah W. Pierce, and a former actor in Ed Bullins’ Black Theater Arts Group at Northeastern University.

In his free-time, he works as lead archivist and spokesperson for the Delilah W. Pierce Collection, produces and co-hosts Bi-Polar Girl Podcast, and sits on the board of a social and economic justice non-profit (CooperationWorks!).

“Together, we can work to educate, promote and invest in the arts as a way to create a more inclusive and unified rural and urban citizenry in America and across the globe,” says Stephen.



More On Stephen R. McDow II: https://stephenmcdow.com

More On Bi-Polar Girl Podcast: https://bipolargirlpodcast.com