Northbound Route 28 Single-lane Restriction Wednesday in Aspinwall

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane restriction on northbound Route 28 in Aspinwall Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday, September 14 weather permitting.

Short-term single-lane restrictions will occur on northbound Route 28 from Highland Park Bridge on-ramp to the Delafield exit (Exit 7) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday as crews grout holes from previous temporary barrier placement.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

