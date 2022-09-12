Cambodian top legislator hailed Viettel's contributions to telecom development, digital transformation in country

VIETNAM, September 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Cambodian National Assembly (NA) President Samdech Heng Samrin and the Cambodian NA delegation on Monday visited the Military Telecommunications & Industry Corporation (Viettel).

Receiving the Cambodian guests, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieu. Gen. Vũ Hải Sản said Viettel was a leading Vietnamese firm in investing abroad, including Cambodia, expressing his hope that Cambodia would create favourable conditions for the firm in its operation, contributing to the socio-economic development of Cambodia and the development of the ties between the two countries.

According to Chairman and General Director of Viettel Colonel Tào Đức Thắng, the corporation has marked its presence in 10 countries in three continents, including Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Cameroon, Tanzania, Burundi, Peru, Haiti, and Mozambique.

Viettel has been successful in producing equipment for telecommunications network and high-tech equipment for the military. In Việt Nam, it is a pioneer in digital transformation, contributing to building a digital society, he said.

Cambodia is the first and profitable market for Viettel. Since it first provided mobile service in the market under the brand of Metfone in 2009, Viettel has invested US$840 million in the market and become the largest telecommunication service supplier in the neighbouring country in terms of subscribers, revenue and network infrastructure.

Last year, despite COVID-19 impacts, Viettel clinched its No.1 position in Cambodia and enjoyed highest financial efficiency in five years.

Metfone has been one of the companies with the greatest contributions in Cambodia by generating jobs for nearly 30,000 labourers and becoming a model of the bilateral economic cooperation. It has also shown high corporate social responsibility with many community support activities.

Hailing the strong performance of Viettel, the Cambodian NA leader said that through Metfone, Viettel had not only made great contributions to the socio-economic development and telecommunication infrastructure expansion as well as digital transformation in Cambodia, but also created jobs and brought economic interest to the country, contributing to improving the living conditions for local residents, thus becoming an example of success of the Việt Nam-Cambodia partnership.

He affirmed that he would convey requests and recommendations of Viettel to the Cambodian Government, thus continuing to perfect policies and laws and create optimal conditions for Viettel as well as investors from other countries to increase investment in the country. — VNS