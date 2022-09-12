Honouring Việt Nam's Top 10 ICT companies 2022

VIETNAM, September 12 - HÀ NỘI — The total revenue from those featured on the Việt Nam Top 10 ICT companies 2022 reached VNĐ162 trillion, equivalent to US$7 billion, accounting for 51 per cent of the revenue of the entire Vietnamese software and information technology service industry.

The Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) held a ceremony to announce and honour the Việt Nam Top 10 ICT companies 2022 in Hà Nội last week.

Launched on April 28, the programme received 147 nominations in 20 fields from 92 businesses after two months.

The evaluation council chaired by Dr Mai Liêm Trực, former permanent deputy Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, selected 101 nominees in 18 fields on July 23 to be honoured at the Việt Nam Top 10 ICT companies 2022, including FPT, CTIN, Mobifone, VNPT Technology, Viettel, FUJINET SYSTEMS JSC, NashTech, DMSpro JSC, DIGI-TEXX Co, Ltd and BRAVO Software JSC.

Nguyễn Văn Khoa, Chairman of VINASA, said that this year's Top 10 ICT companies list reflected the industry's trends, characteristics and strengths.

As well as honouring those on the list, this year's programme also tells stories of efforts, creativity and the ability of digital businesses to transform and inspire, not only in the information technology industry but also in other businesses in the economy, added Khoa.

Their activities will aim to help the Government solve big problems, guide and lead the development of the industry and support to lead digital technology enterprises to develop together, invest in, and promote technology start-ups in all industries and fields.

Fifteen digital technology enterprises have been selected and honoured in this category.

Digital entrepreneurs take the national mission

At the event, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Huy Dũng said that the 13th Party Congress set the goal of developing a prosperous and happy Việt Nam.

He emphasised that aspiration certainly had the mission of Vietnamese entrepreneurs and digital enterprises.

Talking about the market story, the Deputy Minister said that in the fourth industrial revolution, with the breakthrough development of digital technology, the spirit of the times was innovation, and digital transformation once again named Vietnamese digital technology businesses and entrepreneurs.

Dũng said: "Việt Nam also has 14,000 medical facilities, 44,000 schools, nearly one million businesses, five million individual business households, nine million farming households and 26 million households. All are facing the transition to the digital environment. Therefore, the arising new needs are infinite."

Affirming that digital transformation belongs to the entire people, the Deputy Minister analysed that the difference between digital technology lied in connecting people and things to be creative and solve problems together.

This work would only bring breakthrough value with the participation of the whole people. Therefore, institution and technology were considered the two engines of the digital transformation machine, noted Dũng.

"The Ministry of Information and Communications hopes that the spirit of digital entrepreneurship will spread among the entire population and be the driving force to promote digital transformation," said the Deputy Minister.

Emphasising that digital platforms are key to comprehensively solving the problem of digital transformation, the Deputy Minister called on businesses to jointly develop digital platforms.

The difference for the population to participate quickly was that digital technology must be simple, like electricity and water. Digital technology must be provided as a service, and everyone could use the latest technology at a lower cost.

The digital platform was the key to solving this problem, Dũng said.

"When digital platforms that provide technology as a service are widely used, digital technology will become an input for production and business of society. That is also the time when digital technology permeates all aspects of social life," said the Deputy Minister.

The Ministry of Information and Communications representative also emphasised the national mission of technology enterprises.

"An enterprise is born with a mission, and profit is just a tool to carry out that mission," he said.

"Once profitable and has become a large digital technology enterprise, digital entrepreneurs should take on a national mission, align the business's mission with the national mission, to continue to rise higher, to go further and last forever." — VNS