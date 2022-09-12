ASTERRA guides Vitens to reduce water loss
Positive results featured at IWA World Water Congress and Exhibition in Denmark
Using geospatial data for leak detection allows for vast areas of land to be monitored for water leaks underground”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today ASTERRA announced positive results after Vitens, a water utility based in The Netherlands, ramped up its water loss reduction efforts by employing ASTERRA Recover satellite-based leak detection technology. This announcement comes just as the world focuses on water loss at the International Water Association (IWA) World Water Congress and Exhibition in Copenhagen.
Vitens used the insight and analytics from ASTERRA technology to monitor over 900 km of pipes. Employing ASTERRA technology, 27 leaks were identified by leak detection teams within the first four weeks of fieldwork. It was reported that 24 of the 27 leaks found were non-surfacing and would likely not have been found otherwise.
ASTERRA’s satellite-leak detection technology uses algorithms which analyze polarimetric synthetic aperture radar (PolSAR) imagery to search for the chemical signature of drinking water in soil reflected back in the radar images. Points of interest, or likely leak locations, are then provided to the utility over the course of the monitoring period.
“An effective non-revenue water loss strategy focuses on active monitoring and leak detection, improved data availability, and refining current non-revenue water reduction methodologies and pipe replacement programs,” said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. “Using geospatial data for leak detection allows for vast areas of land to be monitored for water leaks underground. It is a fast and reliable solution for creating sustainable water programs.”
Many utilities, including Vitens, are turning to ASTERRA satellite leak detection as an efficient method for resolving water challenges associated with two issues: climate change and rising costs in the economy. As the world faces longer and more consistent drought conditions and rising costs of potable water production, there are limited opportunities to increase water supply from established sources.
In an effort to develop sustainable water programs, the focus has shifted to reducing water lost in the distribution network before it reaches consumers. Water lost before it reaches the end user is called non-revenue water (NRW). This reduces the potable water supply and is a cost burden because it is water produced but not paid for by an end user.
Future field work is planned to continue to investigate the remaining points of interest identified by the monitoring system. The comprehensive water loss program has targeted ambitious reductions of NRW until 2030, with a minimum goal of 5% reduction.
ASTERRA is showcasing their leak detection products at IWA’s World Congress September until 15, 2022. On Tuesday, September 13, from 10:30 to 12:00, Carlo Pesce, general manager at the Piave Servizi Water Utility, will present on "Using Satellite Remote Sensing Scanning In Water Pipeline Condition Assessment Program: A Case At Piave Servizi.”
ABOUT ASTERRA
ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA products and services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring its products to the next level. Since 2017, ASTERRA technology has been used in over 64 countries, saving over 210,830 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 134,930 metric tons, and saving 527,070 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.
