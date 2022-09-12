Walkaway from Owens Valley Conservation Camp Apprehended

STOCKTON — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials apprehended a minimum-security inmate who this morning walked away from Owens Valley Conservation Camp in Inyo County.

Tyler Boyle was apprehended at 1:15 p.m. in Stockton. He will be transported to the Sierra Conservation Center. He will be ineligible to participate in the fire camp program and his case will be referred to the district attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Tyler Boyle was discovered missing at 8:20 a.m. after a head count. A search of the camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, and local law enforcement agencies assisted in the search.

Boyle, 35, was received from San Joaquin County on Sept. 9, 2021 and was sentenced to four years for vehicle theft and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, second strike offenses.

###