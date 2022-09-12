Submit Release
Incarcerated Person Walks Away from Owens Valley Conservation Camp

BISHOP — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are looking for a minimum-security inmate who this morning walked away from Owens Valley Conservation Camp in Inyo County.

Tyler Boyle was discovered missing at 8:20 a.m. after a head count. A search of the camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Boyle, 35, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 221 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was received from San Joaquin County on Sept. 9, 2021 and was sentenced to four years for vehicle theft and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, second strike offenses.

Anyone who sees Boyle should contact 911 or law enforcement authorities immediately.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Incarcerated Person Tyler Boyle

