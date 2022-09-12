Italian Band, Red Roll, has a Lot of Greatness in Store This Year

ITALY, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian band, Red Roll, is making 2022 their best year yet. They just released their new song, Shrift, which will be followed by the release of their full length album later this month through Universal Music Italia. The album was recorded in Monza, Frequenze Studios, January 2022, and according to the band, creating this album was very therapeutic. Each song depicts a state of mind, a marginality, an extreme; a departure from what is socially acceptable in daily life. A departure from what we say out loud in everyday life.

The band, Red Roll, was born in the summer of 2018. It was formed by four lifelong musicians. The band is composed of Passo on vocals and guitar, Leo on guitars and vocals, Cesi on bass, and Jonny on drums. Since that day, they have played nonstop. They have been making their dreams come true one step after another. Red Roll has found a way to get their music out there, despite the unprecedented times of the pandemic, which was full of restrictions, particularly in Italy.

This year will bring about the escalation of Red Roll as a band in the music world. The band just signed a distribution deal with Universal Music Italia for their upcoming album, and have recently signed with manager Andrea Dulio.

Audiences will also have the opportunity to experience the band live this year as well. They will be going on tour in Europe, and they will also be playing a show at Whiskey a Go Go in Los Angeles in January of next year.

‘Shrift’ is available now on Youtube as a lyric video, and the rest of their album will be released later this month. Be sure to follow them on socials, and keep up with all upcoming projects on their website.