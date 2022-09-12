MASS Group Selected by Winston-Salem as Primary Inventory Management/Supply Chain Solution

MASS Group has been selected to provide asset and inventory management solutions for the City of Winston-Salem.

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufacturing Automation & Software Systems, Inc., dba MASS Group, Inc., a software company providing full lifecycle capability to track, manage, and maintain an organization's assets, equipment, and inventory, is excited to announce its selection by the City of Winston-Salem to be the city's primary inventory management system.

MASS Group's commercial off-the-shelf Traceability Made Easy® (TME®) software solution will meet the requirements of Winston-Salem's needs by

1. Integrating with their financial management system,

2. Providing a tailored customer portal for ordering,

3. Introducing barcode technology for quick and efficient cycle counts and transactions,

4. Supplying user-friendly dashboards and reporting options, and

5. Delivering a comprehensive inventory record of all items, traceability, and genealogy.

These are just a few of the many features that TME® will provide the city. Though the web-based software can be installed on-premise, the City has chosen to have MASS Group host via AWS for the ultimate flexibility and minimal reliance on internal IT resources. Users will have secure access anytime and anywhere. Additionally, a well-defined and proven implementation process will minimize organizational disruption and resources consumed. The successful selection of MASS Group's TME® software solution will provide the City of Winston-Salem 24/7 real-time traceability of all their items and inventory across their entire supply chain.

About MASS Group

Manufacturing Automation & Software Systems, Inc., dba MASS Group, Inc., is on a mission to deliver affordable and easy-to-use warehouse, production, and maintenance management solutions. At MASS Group, we see ourselves as partners in helping our customers achieve their business goals. We aim to diligently listen and respond to our clients by providing tailored solutions to fit their unique business needs.

Since 1998, MASS Group, Inc., has established itself as a reputable software distributor. The company has evolved over the years in developing, selling, and supporting its software suite called Traceability Made Easy® (TME®). TME® is an all-in-one cloud-based software solution that provides end-to-end capabilities across the entire supply chain and delivers a single source of truth to manage, track, and communicate enterprise activities that provide a real-time view into critical business processes.

As a company, we also strive to provide a challenging and rewarding work environment for our greatest asset - our employees. Through the dedication of our employees, we aim to deliver innovative products supported by high-quality customer care to help our clients achieve their highest goals.

You can contact us via phone at 1-800-842-2790 or email at sales@massgroup.com.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment