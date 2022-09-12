Kasm Workspaces Featured in Tech Raj Pentesting Lab

Kasm Technologies Tech Raj

Kasm Kali Linux Workspace Powers Ethical Hacking Pentesting Lab with TryHackMe over OpenVPN

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies, today announced that Kasm Workspaces was featured on the Tech Raj YouTube channel as the technology powering an ethical hacking pentesting lab with TryHackMe: https://youtu.be/ir3QhZp8864

“We use a concept called Docker Streaming to setup our Kali Linux Lab. We will make use of an awesome Docker Streaming Platform called Kasm for this.” said Teja Swaroop, Owner of Tech Raj. “You can install Kasm Workspaces Community Edition for absolutely free of cost, on your Linux machine.”

In this video Teja provides a comprehensive overview of a cloud-based pentesting lab:

• Explanation of Docker Streaming.

• Kasm Workspaces Community Edition deployment to AWS.

• Cloud install process.

• Installation of the Workspaces Open-in-isolation Chrome extension.

• Setting up Kali Linux Workspace with root privileges.

• Updates and configuration to OpenVPN.

• Accessing cloud-hosted vulnerable machine via TryHackMe via OpenVPN.

• Usage of gobuster on Kali for directory enumeration to identify WordPress.

• Exploits xml-rpc via bruteforcing credentials with wpexploit.

• Gets reverse-shell to a computer...and leaves escalation to the viewer.

“Our team is excited to have this pentesting lab utilize our Kasm Workspaces platform.” Said Kasm Technologies Chief Technology Officer – Matt McClaskey. “This video demonstrates the ease and speed by which a cloud-native lab can be set up and accessed through a web browser.”

For more information on our community edition see: https://www.kasmweb.com/community-edition

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop, and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups, and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping, and cutting-edge technology provides us with a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private, and secure communications.



Kasm Kali Linux Workspace Powers Ethical Hacking Pentesting Lab with TryHackMe over OpenVPN