9-year-old designer to show her collection at New York Fashion Week
Viola Rose will showcase her designs at the VIP Pageantry showNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viola Rose is a nine-year-old designer who will be showing her collection at the VIP Pageantry show during New York Fashion Week. Viola's love for creativity and designs manifested at a young age, and she credits her mother, a custom designer.
Since its inception, VIP Pageantry has become a renowned pageant network, thanks to its dedication to pageant systems, contestants, and businesses - one of its most beloved events being VIP New York Fashion Week. This celebration of all the amazing vendors who support pageant contestants worldwide will feature Viola's collection. Her show will feature more than 40 models 3 to 16 years old.
Viola has always had a passion for fashion. From the very first time she walked the runway in NYC at 5 years old, she asked if she could style the models. The models had to sit in chairs so she could reach them. She styled all of their accessories without any adult supervision or help. From that day on, she asked her mom if she could design a few pieces for girls her age.
In September 2021, she debuted her Viola Viola Couture collection and has been designing for three seasons now. Viola plays the violin and is the lead soloist in her class chorus. She's also an avid soccer player like her daddy. Her collection consists of soft and colorful fabrics with visions she creates all on her own.
VIP Fashion Shows will be producing two runway presentations featuring the Viola Viola Couture Collection and other renowned designers from around the world. The first presentation will take place at 10 am and the second at 5 pm at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square. Both shows will also be aired LIVE on the VIP Pageantry Television Network, which is available on all major stream systems and reaches viewers in 108 countries worldwide. This is a unique opportunity to see the latest fashions from some of the most talented designers in the industry, so be sure to tune in!
Tickets for Viola Viola's show, other VIP Pageantry shows, and VIP Pageantry's Red Carpet Gala are available at VIPfashionshow.com or vippageantry.com.
Laylah Rose
VIP Pageantry
Laylah@vippageantry.com