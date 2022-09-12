Berlin Barracks - Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A3005209

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/12/2022 / 1333 hrs.

STREET: I-89, southbound, mile marker 65.8

TOWN: Waterbury

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Macintosh Swan

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 9/12/2022 at approximately 1:33 pm Vermont State Police and VT DMV Enforcement responded to a report of a crash on I-89 in the town of Waterbury.

Investigation determined a truck towing a trailer hauling logs was traveling southbound. A tire on the trailer deflated, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicles. The truck and trailer overturned and came to rest on their sides.

Traffic in the area was reduced to 1 lane while crews removed the hazards. No injuries were reported.

Sergeant William Warner

Vermont State Police

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Tel: 802-229-9191