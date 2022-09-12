Berlin Barracks - Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A3005209
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/12/2022 / 1333 hrs.
STREET: I-89, southbound, mile marker 65.8
TOWN: Waterbury
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Macintosh Swan
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F350
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/12/2022 at approximately 1:33 pm Vermont State Police and VT DMV Enforcement responded to a report of a crash on I-89 in the town of Waterbury.
Investigation determined a truck towing a trailer hauling logs was traveling southbound. A tire on the trailer deflated, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicles. The truck and trailer overturned and came to rest on their sides.
Traffic in the area was reduced to 1 lane while crews removed the hazards. No injuries were reported.
Sergeant William Warner
Vermont State Police
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Tel: 802-229-9191