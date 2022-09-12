Submit Release
Johnny Manhattan’s Celebrating 23 Years of Serving Fine Dining in Hubertus, Wisconsin

Johnny Manhattan’s Italian Steakhouse has been serving up the finest in steaks, chops, seafood, pizza and Italian specialty meals since 1999.

I want to just send a big thank you to all of our dining guests, and past and present employees! I didn’t do it alone!”
— Nancy Manhattan

HUBERTUS, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnny Manhattan’s Italian Steakhouse is celebrating 23 years of providing a fine dining experience in Southeastern Wisconsin at their restaurant located at 3718 Hubertus Rd, Hubertus, WI 53003.

The late Johnny Manhattan, along with current owner Nancy Manhattan, opened Johnny Manhattan’s in 1999 with an eye on providing a classy but casual dining experience in Washington County. The original historic building that houses the restaurant was built in 1906, and a new dining room was added in 2015, which expanded the restaurant seating from 90 to nearly 200. Private party rooms, including The Wine Room, The Giovanni Room, and The Michael are available to host private parties and events.

In addition to top-quality steaks, chops, and seafood, Johnny Manhattan’s features classic Italian entrees like Spiedini and Fettuccini Alfredo, hand-crafted specialty pizzas, burgers, and a rotating menu of Italian specialty meals. The restaurant also prides itself on a fine selection of wines, classic and specialty cocktails, and local craft beers.

In celebrating 23 years of business, owner Nancy Manhattan says “I want to just send a big thank you to all of our dining guests, and past and present employees! I didn’t do it alone!”

