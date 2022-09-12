EisnerAmper Names Korhan Kivanc Chief Financial Officer

Global business advisory, accounting and tax firm EisnerAmper announces that Korhan Kivanc has been named the firm’s Chief Financial Officer effective September 6, 2022.

With more than 25 years’ in executive financial management, Korhan brings extensive experience with rapid business expansion, specifically in industry-disrupting professional services firms—from Top 10 global accounting firms to his latest work at True Platform. Korhan has a deep understanding of our profession, as well as the professional services industry, and will be a sound guide as EisnerAmper navigates a transformational professional landscape.

Going forward, Korhan will apply his knowledge and expertise as EisnerAmper and all its affiliated companies continue to accelerate their existing and future growth model. Korhan received his B.S. from Northern Michigan University and his M.B.A. from Eastern Michigan University.

As CFO, Korhan follows outgoing CFO Jeffrey Melnick who will remain as an advisor during the transition. Jeff has been instrumental in building a transformative finance team in a period of unprecedented growth for the firm, directing EisnerAmper on a path of data-driven financial discipline and playing a key role in more than 20 combinations executed over the last several years.

EisnerAmper warmly welcomes Korhan to the firm.