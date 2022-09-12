Nominations Open for 2022 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award

The Delaware Secretary of State’s Office will be accepting nominations for the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022. The award recognizes a gifted, civic-minded young Delawarean who has demonstrated leadership abilities, has a passion for social justice, and is improving the quality of life in their community.

“John Lewis was a heroic American who changed the course of history,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “I’m honored to have the privilege to present this prestigious award to a young Delawarean who has demonstrated a commitment and passion for social and community change. It is my hope that this award inspires young Delawareans to make a difference in their community.”

The John Lewis Youth Leadership Award was established by the National Association of Secretaries of State to honor the extraordinary accomplishments of the late-Congressman John Lewis. His courageous achievements during the Civil Rights Movement and his long tenure of public service have inspired and will continue to inspire Americans for generations to come.

In 1961, at the age of 21, Lewis was one of the original thirteen Freedom Riders. In 1963, Lewis was the youngest speaker at the March on Washington and also one of the “Big Six” leaders that organized the march. In 1965, Lewis helped lead the Selma to Montgomery marches. The first march took place on March 7, 1965 at the Edmund Pettus Bridge where unarmed marchers were attacked by state troopers. The event later became known as “Bloody Sunday” and was a turning point in the Civil Rights Movement. Lewis’ activism at an early age continued throughout his life and he served as a U.S. Congressman for 33 years until he passed away in 2020.

Eligibility requirements for the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award include:

The recipient must be a resident of the State of Delaware.

The recipient must be 25 years or younger by the close of the application submission window of October 21, 2022.

The recipient is recognized in their community for being civic-minded and improving the quality of life in their community.

The recipient has shown a meaningful commitment to address civil rights issues, including but not limited to voting rights, and to authentically bring about positive change in his or her community. Examples could include youth leadership in a specific project or program, advocacy or even literature as the Congressman also won a National Book Award for young people’s literature.



Nominations for the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award will be accepted beginning on September 12 through October 21, 2022. An award recipient will be chosen and notified in the month of November 2022.

To learn more or submit a nomination, visit de.gov/JohnLewisAward.