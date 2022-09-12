Q & A With a Practicing Rehab Director About the XR Therapy System

We had the privilege of sitting down with Jason Edwards to get some answers about how his team uses the XR Therapy System in the real world in the clinic.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuro Rehab VR (“the Company”), a leading supplier of virtual reality therapy modalities, discussed the deployment of the XR Therapy System with the Director of Rehabilitation for St. Bernards Villa where they have incorporated fully immersive virtual reality to enable new and innovative therapy plans for their patients.

St. Bernards Villa has provided over 500 activity sessions using the XR Therapy System from Neuro Rehab VR in less than six months. The patients that have used the XR Therapy System have ranged from highly functioning individuals recovering from a specific injury or procedure to medically fragile patients working on general mobility and pain control.

The most important result from deploying the XR Therapy System at St. Bernards Villa is that patients who use the XR Therapy System are reporting better outcomes. Mr. Edwards said, “[They are] in VR and they have a whole different task to focus on, you’re seeing them move a lot more freely than what they normally do.”

In addition to better patient outcomes, another key result Mr. Edwards shared that they are able to motivate patients more easily by creating meaningful change and new challenges that are only available in a virtual environment.

The deployment of the XR Therapy System has also created real financial benefits for St. Bernards Villa. From enticing new patients to come to the clinic to billing with CPT codes that were previously underutilized, the St. Bernards Villa team is seeing positive outcomes for their business model as well as their patients.

