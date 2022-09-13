Shevlin Crossing Takes Shape in NorthWest Crossing, Announces First Tenant Agreement
First building slated for completion in early spring 2023; RBC Wealth Management – U.S. will make the new Bend, Oregon Class A office space its homeBEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bend Oregon's newest Class A office project, Shevlin Crossing, a joint venture between Brooks Resources Corporation and Taylor Development, is underway. In partnership with Compass Commercial it has secured its first tenant, RBC Wealth Management – U.S., one of the country's leading financial services companies and part of the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). The first of two state-of-the-art office buildings in Shevlin Crossing, located in the award-winning neighborhood of NorthWest Crossing, is under construction and slated to be complete in spring of 2023.
"One theme with this project is 'where history and progress meet,'" said Romy Mortensen, VP of Sales and Marketing of Brooks Resources. "This theme is reflected in the progressive design of the buildings, where we've employed a mass timber design as a nod to our timber heritage, and have also integrated all the latest building features and modern amenities. We are so pleased to welcome RBC Wealth Management to this space when it is complete."
For more than a century, RBC Wealth Management has provided trusted advice and wealth management solutions to individuals, families and institutions. A leader in financial services, the firm offers a broad range of resources and depth of expertise to help clients build, preserve, enjoy and share their wealth.
"We've outgrown our current office in Bend, and we spent a long time looking for a larger and more updated space to accommodate our growth," said Pam Carty, director of RBC Wealth Management’s Bend branch. "We are thrilled to have found the perfect space at Shevlin Crossing."
Shevlin Crossing is being built sustainably and features highly efficient HVAC systems, renewable building materials and includes air filters used by LEED-certified projects for the best indoor air quality. The design, created by the architectural team at TVA Architects, creates a flowing, open interior with roll up doors and large windows to capture the natural light from Central Oregon's sunshine.
This month, the building's cross-laminated, mass timber panels (CLT), created by specialty construction company Swinerton, will be put into place. This will be only the second project in the region to employ this sustainable construction technique, in addition to the Oregon State University Cascades Edward J Ray Hall, which was also constructed by Swinerton. The CLT panels are made out of renewable wood in a manner that sequesters carbon, and does not require the burning of fossil fuels during production.
Shevlin Crossing is located at the intersection of NW Crossing Drive and NW Shevlin Park Road, and is currently available for pre-leasing through Compass Commercial Real Estate Services. The current building is 19,055 square feet, and a second building will follow, with timing based on market demand that will consist of another 26,000 square feet.
About Brooks Resources
Brooks Resources Corporation is one of Central Oregon's oldest and most respected real estate development companies. Since 1969, Brooks Resources has built master-planned, mixed-use neighborhoods, luxury residential neighborhoods and vacation resorts, as well as commercial campuses and mixed-use buildings. Brooks Resources is committed to the preservation of the natural environment around development, positive, thoughtful growth and giving back to the community it serves. For more information, visit www.brooksresources.com.
About RBC Wealth Management – U.S.
In the United States, RBC Wealth Management operates as a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC. Founded in 1909, RBC Wealth Management is a member of the New York Stock Exchange, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, and other major securities exchanges. RBC Wealth Management has $508 billion in total client assets with more than 2,100 financial advisors operating in 184 locations in 42 states.
