EMU Has the Highest Student Placement According to the Vertical Transfer Exam Results

The results of the Vertical Transfer Exam (DGS) 2022 organized by the Turkish Republic  Student Assessment, Selection and Placement Center (ÖSYM) for the Republic of Turkey nationals for their transfer from two-year programs to four-year programs were announced on Wednesday, 7 September, 2022.

According to the results, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) has become the university with the highest number of student placement amongst the universities of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

EMU will continue to admit students from the Republic of Turkey according to the results of the Higher Education Institutions (YKS) Additional Placement Exam, expected to be held in the coming days.

