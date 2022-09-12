PennDOT Announces Start Date for Port Royal Bridge Project

Clearfield, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will soon begin preliminary work to replace a Route 75 bridge spanning the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Juniata County. The project will start with demolition work on a two-story building located at 101 Second Street in Port Royal Borough that will get underway on Thursday, September 15.

The contractor will implement intermittent single-lane closures between First and Third streets while completing the demolition work. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during these closures. Starting Thursday, drivers should build extra time into their travel schedules to avoid delays if they pass through the work zone during one of these closures.

PennDOT anticipates work on the bridge beginning in early January and continuing through mid-July. The contractor will close the roadway and implement a detour while the bridge is demolished and replaced. PennDOT will issue an update on the project with details and mapping for the detour route before implementation of the closure.

Overall work on this project involves partial removal of the existing structure and construction of its replacement, approach paving, drainage improvements, water and sewer line replacements, sidewalk and guide rail replacement, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $4 million project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423; Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

