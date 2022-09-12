Route 108 South Croton Avenue Utility Continues in New Castle

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on South Croton Avenue (Route 108) in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County will continue Tuesday, September 13 weather permitting.

Starting Tuesday, single-lane alternating traffic will occur on South Croton Avenue between Route 65 (East Washington Street) and Mill Street weekday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, October 7.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

