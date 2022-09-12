Submit Release
PennDOT Accepting Applications for Transportation Improvement Project Funding

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that applications will be accepted through November 14, 2022 to fund transportation improvement projects under the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF).

Eligible applicants include municipalities, council of governments, business/non-profit organizations, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, public airports, airport authorities, and ports and rail entities.

"Transportation needs to work for everyone," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "The MTF helps support projects that keep people safe and connected, no matter who they are or how they travel."

Projects that will be considered should coordinate local land use with transportation assets to enhance existing communities; improve streetscape, lighting, sidewalk facilities, and pedestrian safety; improve connectivity or utilization of existing transportation assets; or advance transit-oriented-development. Projects are selected based on safety benefits, regional economic conditions, technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.

In the 2022-2023 fiscal year, 56 projects were awarded $47.8 million in MTF funding throughout 28 counties, including:

  • Construction of safety improvements to Curtin Hollow Road in Boggs Township, Centre County;
  • Replacement of Green Mountain Drive Bridge, a structure of significant structural concern in Smithfield Township, Monroe County;
  • Completion of public safety and connectivity improvements at the Altoona Transportation Center in the City of Altoona, Blair County; and
  • Transformation of a previously closed portion of Sylvan Avenue into a public trail for pedestrian and bicycle traffic in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Act 89 established a dedicated Multimodal Transportation Fund that stabilizes funding for ports and rail freight, increases aviation investments, establishes dedicated funding for bicycle and pedestrian improvements, and allows targeted funding for priority investments in any mode.

PennDOT expects to announce grant recipients next year, and funding will become available in July 2023.

For more information about the program and previous years' applications and awards, visit the Multimodal Program page of PennDOT's website.

To submit a 2023-24 state fiscal year Multimodal Transportation Fund application, visit the Multimodal Program page, and click on the tile to prepare and submit a PennDOT MTF application.

MEDIA CONTACT: Alexis Campbell, 717-783-8800 or alecampbel@pa.gov

# # #

