James (“JC”) Cunningham Appointed Senior Vice President/ConnectionsGRP

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConnectionsGRP, which helps properties digitize and personalize the internal and external guest communication journey, announces that James (“JC”) Cunningham has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President. In his newly created position, JC will be responsible for Sales, Implementation and Processes, Vendor Relations, and Compliance.

JC , who will continue to onboard projects already underway, says his goals are “to help build lasting partnerships and relationships within the industry.” Anthony Link, CEO/ Connections Group, Inc. said “JC’s entire professional career is in the communications industry. He’s seen the evolution of client to consumer communication starting with The Yellow Pages. He is an expert in both one-to-many and many-to-one communications platforms. This longevity in the communications industry makes JC a subject matter expert in the complicated compliance regulations that surround it. He will play an important part in our growth strategy.”

“With my years in this business, it became clear that when it comes to texting, there is a strong need to support and guide customers. Currently only 10% of texting technology is being utilized. Just sending notifications and chatting a bit back and forth is under-utilizing text capabilities. We can help improve business operations through our Hub App. We help our customers create a true enterprise level solution and walk them through the process so they can take full advantage of capabilities from AI to seamless automation,” said JC.

JC’s background allows him to extend white glove ComTech services within all industries with the knowledge of how to really harness and leverage messaging as part of a company’s overall communication strategy from lead acquisition to retention.

When he is not helping his clients customize their communications platforms, JC lives with his wife, Ashley, and their almost two-year old son, James in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He is a DYI-er at heart and says he always has a project going. And somehow, he still finds time for woodworking and golf.

ConnectionsGRP was designed to provide a more consultative approach to Resorts/Vacation Rentals/Properties that want to effectively engage their guests in a smart, meaningful way. Thei CPaaS technology facilitates omni-channel communication throughout the entire guest journey, from reservations to guest remarketing providing a competitive edge with modular multi-touch ComTech Solutions.

