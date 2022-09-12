Update No. 1: New Haven Barracks / Missing person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B5002859

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock, Trooper Jacqueline June

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: September 12, 2022, at approximately 0900 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5217 US Route 7, Town of Ferrisburgh

INCIDENT: Missing person

MISSING INDIVIDUAL: Beverly Ross

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, Beverly Ross was located safe and in good health on Green Meadow Lane by the Vergennes Fire Department technical group and a K-9.

The Vermont State Police thanks the responding agencies and members of the public for their assistance with this search.

***Initial news release, 1:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022***

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s assistance locating missing 81-year-old Beverly Ross. It is reported Beverly has dementia, along with additional mobility issues. Beverly was last seen at her home on U.S. Route 7 in the town of Ferrisburgh at about 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Her family reported her missing at about 9:06 a.m. Monday. There are concerns for Beverly’s welfare due to health issues.

Beverly is described as about 5 feet 5 inches tall and has mid-length reddish hair. Beverly was reported to be wearing a teal nightgown with half-length sleeves, white and pink socks, and brown slip-on slippers when she was last seen. Beverly also may be carrying a black purse. It is presumed Beverly left the residence on foot.

Anyone with information that might help investigators in locating Beverly is asked to call the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919.

VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -