DELAYS - I 89 S WATERBURY AREA

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 65.8 approximately 1 mile before the Waterbury rest area is experiencing delays due to a motor vehicle crash. 

 

Troopers are on scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available.  Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

VSP Berlin

802.229.9191

