DELAYS - I 89 S WATERBURY AREA
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 65.8 approximately 1 mile before the Waterbury rest area is experiencing delays due to a motor vehicle crash.
Troopers are on scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
VSP Berlin
802.229.9191