TekRevol Announces Partnership with Kinder Morgan to Reshape Lives Through Technology
TekRevol has partnered with Kinder Morgan for their app code review. The focus of this partnership is to improve energy management solutions and impact lives.
We aim to create digital experiences helping businesses through value-added, next-gen solutions. TekRevol’s vision is to become a human-centric organization aiding digital economies like never before.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TekRevol publics its partnership with a leader in the energy sector, Kinder Morgan, to reshape lives through digital transformation
A Houston-based technology company, TekRevol, has recently announced their partnership with the largest energy sector firm in North America, Kinder Morgan. The officials of both companies have agreed to initiate a strategic partnership to help the lives of millions of households in North America through technology.
Beginning its operations in 1997, Kinder Morgan is the now biggest energy infrastructure development firm in the whole of North America, managing more than 141 terminals and approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines that transport various energy products, including crude oil and natural gas, and carbon dioxide.
Over the last few years, Kinder Morgan has established itself as the leading energy sector enterprise, delivering rapidly and efficiently in its domain and providing dependable energy solutions that improve lives. The company has furthered its agenda to help humanity by strictly complying with environmental ethics and safety regulations throughout its tenure.
TekRevol, on the other hand, is a fast-growing technology company with offices in multiple locations worldwide. Specializing in developing modern technology products and solutions and digitally transforming businesses, they have played a pivotal role in helping multiple brands and enterprises find their course in today’s age of information overload.
TekRevol, headquartered in Houston, TX, has locations in more than eight cities around the globe, which has helped them to establish and maintain a global presence. In a short span, they have achieved great feats by serving some of the leading businesses, including Fortune 500 companies and enterprises, and helping them accomplish their digital goals.
The announcement of the partnership between TekRevol and Kinder Morgan has come at a time when the world is troubled by multiple macro and micro financial hurdles. With this strategic handshake, both companies envision positively impacting the lives of the people of North America.
The influence of Kinder Morgan in the energy sector and the technological expertise of TekRevol will assist both companies in steering forward by minimizing any hindrances they face. Moreover, both companies are eyeing a long-term partnership to further their relationship and collaborate in more areas to ensure organization-wide efficiency and achieve digital superiority.
This partnership has a few key objectives to be achieved in the first phase. In the initial phase, a code review will be done for Kinder Morgan’s mobile app to achieve its targets. Factors such as architecture review, class-based components, and their usage, code quality, database analysis, dependencies, compatibility issues, and UI/UX improvements. TekRevol’s project management department and technical teams will review the code and be responsible for successfully completing the task.
Resultantly, the first phase outlines the achieving of the goals that ensure maximum value provision. These include high-level integrations to disburse value to customers, increase customer acquisition through targeted marketing and referral programs, and explore new channels to increase the ROI.
TekRevol and Kinder Morgan have high hopes for this partnership. Both companies are geared to fulfill their responsibilities and deliver on their respective fronts. As per the officials, the top-level collaboration is a result of the understanding developed by reviewing the influence both companies have in their domains and how they are employing disruptive techniques to further positivity and growth.
