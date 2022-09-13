TekRevol Announces Partnership with Kinder Morgan to Reshape Lives Through Technology

TekRevol has partnered with Kinder Morgan for their app code review. The focus of this partnership is to improve energy management solutions and impact lives.

We aim to create digital experiences helping businesses through value-added, next-gen solutions. TekRevol’s vision is to become a human-centric organization aiding digital economies like never before.” — Abeer Raza