TekRevol to Unveil a New Product at TechCrunch Disrupt, Geared To Reshape The Startup Journey.

TechCrunch Disrupt - Tekrevol

Disrupt provides great insight into the future of technology and sets up a stage to make connections and learn from business leaders and entrepreneurs.

By embodying the philosophy of individualistic collectivism and using the approach of structured chaos, we aim to learn, ideate, incubate, iterate and scale.” — Abeer Raza

UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco, September 2nd, 2019¬ — TechCrunch Disrupt is happening, with the world’s leading startups and business leaders coming together to showcase the technology of the present and the future. At Disrupt, join leading startups and their founders as they share their insights on the evolution of technology and modern business strategies. Together, at TechCrunch Disrupt we witness the latest innovations and a glimpse into the future of our world.Schedule A Meeting With Us: https://calendly.com/abeer-raza/techcrunch-disrupt?month=2019-10 With TechCrunch Disrupt inching closer with preparations in the 5th gear, The Company’s Co-Founder & CMO, Abeer Raza said, “This is a great opportunity for us as well as every other business or entrepreneur to fuel their growth in an exponential manner. Events like these have really redefined the ability of startups to accelerate their progress and I’m really excited to see what the future looks like. Once you’re there, there’s no going back and I think this will open new doors of success for us.”Disrupt is the place to be, whether you’re an entrepreneur, a businessman, or just someone with a keen interest in technology and its application in the present world and the future one. For a variety of audience, Disrupt provides a number of opportunities:•Learn from the insight of the leaders of the best startups, industry analysts, entrepreneurs, and leaders, as they share their secret to success and their expertise in modern technology.•Disrupt allows you the opportunity to network and get connected with the right people, a relationship that can help your business grow and find its path to success.•Witness the latest innovations and their application, taking away a better understanding of how technology can be used to enhance not just our private lives but also accelerate our business processes and overall business growth. Join TekRevol at booth number BN-5 , on a journey that will enlighten all of us as we learn about some of the most fascinating technological developments that will soon reshape the world we live in, at Tech Crunch Disrupt. Click here to book a meeting with our team , as we embark on this journey to the future, at TechCrunch Disrupt!About TekRevol:TekRevol is a Silicon Valley startup, specializing in providing creative digital solutions to startups and enterprises, including application design and development, websites, games, and e-commerce platforms. Ranked as one of the top 5 global application developers by Clutch, Tekrevol's approach to problem-solving is dedicated to using emerging technologies to create disruptive digital solutions. With a highly driven team, TekRevol strives to dedicate its entire efforts on creating unparalleled brands and value, and deliver meaningful digital experiences.



