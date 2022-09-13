Towing Pioneer from Japan Selected for International Towing Hall of Fame
Harumitsu Wada is set to enter the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame at a special ceremony in October.
Harumitsu Wada of Miller Japan Company Ltd. will be inducted into the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame this fall.
His reputation for hard work and integrity is respected throughout the Japanese towing market.”CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harumitsu Wada of Miller Japan Company Ltd. in Tokyo, Japan, was selected to enter the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame this fall, along with nine other towing legends and professionals from the United States, Australia, France and Japan. Wada is one of two Japan-based towing industry businessmen to be selected for the Hall of Fame this year.
Wada is the chairman and a founding partner of Miller Japan Company Ltd., established over 15 years ago. He has more than 40 years of experience in the towing and recovery industry. He revolutionized the Japanese towing industry in the 1980s by introducing safer and more effective hydraulic wreckers to replace mechanical wreckers and cranes.
In addition, Wada has spent many years improving working conditions for towing operators in Japan through education and upgraded equipment. He organizes training seminars for colleagues and coordinated a “Move Over 5K” to educate the public on regulations requiring motorists to move over and slow down around towing operators on the job.
"His reputation for hard work and integrity is respected throughout the Japanese market," states Wada's official nomination statement.
Wada is an international industry ambassador, arranging for Japanese towing professionals to attend towing trade events in the United States. "Each year he helps organize and support a delegation of Japanese towing companies to visit the United States."
His reputation for integrity is known throughout the towing industry. "Mr. Wada has spent his entire career promoting professionalism in the towing and recovery industry in Japan. "
The Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum will honor Harumitsu Wada of Miller Japan Company Ltd. of Tokyo, Japan, on October 8, 2022, at the Westin Chattanooga during a special induction ceremony that will also include towing legends from around the U.S., Australia, France and Japan. The event takes place each year during the organization's annual Museum Weekend.
The Hall of Fame tradition began in 1986, when the towing and recovery industry realized it was time to honor the professional individuals who have made a difference in the industry. Each leader must have at least 20 years of experience. The Hall of Fame has grown to include over 300 distinguished towing professionals from around the world.
The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum was founded over 20 years ago by towing company owners and operators. It is based in Chattanooga, TN, considered the birthplace of the towing and recovery industry.
For details visit towingmuseum.com.
Reach Harumitsu Wada of Miller Japan Company Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, at wada@millerjapan.com or 81-3-5405-2562.
