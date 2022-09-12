Ukrainian Energy Minister Galushchenko, IAEA Director Grossi, Bill Gates Join Secretary Granholm and White House Officials for the Inaugural Global Clean Energy Action Forum

Illustrious Roster of International Leaders, Global Energy Experts, Clean Energy Philanthropists Join More Than 5,000 Attendees and over 300 CEOs at the World Premier Event to Advance the Implementation of Clean Energy Deployment and Innovation

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), announced an updated roster of speakers for the inaugural 2022 Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF). Held in Pittsburgh, PA from September 21–23, this landmark event will bring together energy leaders from around the world to turn clean energy ambition into action and accelerate the transition toward a more secure energy future, creating millions of good paying jobs. Pittsburgh serves as an exemplary host city as one of the world's preeminent communities that is successfully transitioning to a new, just, fair, and prosperous clean energy economy.

The GCEAF will showcase clean energy action aimed at leveraging the trillions of dollars in investment opportunities that will be unleashed this decade by the global transition to net-zero emissions. Hundreds of side events and business forum sessions will focus on every sector of the clean energy economy from renewables to abated fossil energy, to nuclear, to new emerging sectors like hydrogen.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko will join other ministers from around the world in Pittsburgh. Senior White House officials in attendance include Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese, newly appointed Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation John Podesta, and Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein. Other U.S. leaders including President of the AFL-CIO, Elizabeth Shuler, Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) will headline mainstage events during the three-day conference.

International leaders attending include:

Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Morocco

Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Morocco Chris Bowen , Minister of Climate Change and Energy, Australia

, Minister of Climate Change and Energy, Australia Khashayar Farmanbar, Minister for Energy and Digital Development, Sweden

Minister for Energy and Digital Development, Sweden Leonore Gewessler, Federal Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology, Austria

Federal Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology, Austria Rob Jetten, Minister for Climate and Energy Policy, The Netherlands

Minister for Climate and Energy Policy, The Netherlands Dr Tan See Leng , Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore

, Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore Kadri Simson , Commissioner for Energy, European Commission

, Commissioner for Energy, European Commission Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, India

of State for and and Earth Sciences, India Jonathan Wilkinson , Minister of Natural Resources, Canada

, Minister of Natural Resources, Canada Fatih Birol , Director, International Energy Agency

, Director, International Energy Agency Rafael Grossi , Director General, International Atomic Energy Association

, Director General, International Atomic Energy Association Gim Huay , Managing Director, Centre for Nature and Climate, World Economic Forum

, Managing Director, Centre for Nature and Climate, World Economic Forum Francesco La Camera , Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency

, Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer, World Energy Council

Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer, World Energy Council Bill Gates, Co-chairperson, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Co-chairperson, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Dr. Rita Baranwal, Chief Technology Officer, Westinghouse

Chief Technology Officer, Westinghouse Dominique Boies , CEO and CFO, Enerkem

, CEO and CFO, Enerkem Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

CEO Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping Claudio Facchin , CEO, Hitachi Energy

, CEO, Hitachi Energy Dr. Jennifer Holmgren , CEO, LanzaTech

, CEO, LanzaTech Praveer Sinha , CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power Company

, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power Company JB Straubel, Co-Founder & CEO, Redwood Materials and Tesla co-founder

Co-Founder & CEO, Redwood Materials and Tesla co-founder Malcolm Turnbull, Chairman, Fortescue Future Industries

The GCEAF follows on the heels of the opening of the UN General Assembly and will convene industry executives, young professionals, civil society and others with science and energy ministers from over 30 countries representing the majority of global emissions and 90% of public financing for clean energy. It will also host the joint convening of the annual Mission Innovation and Clean Energy Ministerials, two platforms created over the last 15 years to advance clean energy innovation and deployment to meet our global climate goals.

