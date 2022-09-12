Top Aces Wins Contract to Train USAF with F-16 Advanced Aggressor Fighter Fleet

Five-year contract worth up to $175 million

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top Aces Corp. (Top Aces), the world's only commercial owner/operator of F-16 fighter aircraft, today announced that it was selected under the US Air Force (USAF) Combat Air Force Contracted Air Support program to provide advanced adversary air training to pilots at Eglin Air Force Base (AFB) in Florida and Luke AFB in Arizona.

Top Aces will begin training in support of USAF F-35A and F-22 fleets later this month. Valued at up to $175 million USD, this five-year contract will significantly enhance the training of fifth generation combat pilots.

Top Aces is the first commercial provider to deliver contracted air training to the USAF using the supersonic F-16 platform, and is the only company in the world to operate the F-16 Advanced Aggressor Fighter (AAF) – an upgraded version of the aircraft with unique open system architecture capabilities, including Advanced Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, helmet-mounted cueing systems, tactical datalinks and high off-boresight missile capabilities.

A pioneer of adversary air training, Top Aces' group of companies has delivered more than 100,000 accident-free flight hours in the past 17 years. This partnership will provide an unprecedented opportunity for USAF pilots to train with a team of professionals including the most experienced former Aggressor pilots and tactical controllers in the country.

"Top Aces' cadre of highly-experienced Aggressor pilots and maintenance crews looks forward to supporting Luke and Eglin to fulfill their advanced combat training needs," says Russ Quinn, President, Top Aces Corp., USAF veteran and former Aggressor pilot. "With our fleet of F-16 AAFs, we deliver a caliber of adversary air training that was previously non-existent. Our commitment is to deliver professional excellence and significant cost efficiencies."

With more than 100,000 accident-free flight hours, Top Aces Inc. and its subsidiaries (including Top Aces Corp. and Blue Air Training Corp.) provide advanced adversary air (ADAIR) and joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) technology and training to the world's leading armed forces. It has the largest fleet of commercially operated fighter aircraft in active service and is the world's only commercial owner/operator of the F-16. Top Aces' mission-critical training enhances the operational readiness of combat forces by delivering real-world experience while creating significant cost efficiencies and extending the lifecycle of military aircraft fleets. For more information, please visit http://www.topaces.com.

Russ Quinn, President, Top Aces Corp., will attend the AFA's "Air, Space & Cyber Conference" in National Harbor, MD, September 19-21. Visit Top Aces at booth 1703.

