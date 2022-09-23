Roadkill Art “the App” will be at the Roadkill Cook Off Festival to celebrate 'National Roadkill Day'!

About

Though we continue to advance technologically America’s are not getting away from outdoor activities, people are spending more time fishing and hunting enjoying game meat more than ever. Now to enhance the game meat eating palate for a technical savvy generation is the Roadkill Art App. A free app designed to make finding roadkill quick and easy. The app gets registered members to roadkill while it is still fresh, even before vultures claim it. Once the app is installed into a phone a ‘Roadkill Report’ taking a minute can be made. The app allows for reporting roadkill anywhere in the United States including Hawaii and Alaska. The Roadkill Art App's mission is to utilize the millions of animals that end up in automobile collisions annually, feeding Americans free available game meat, giving the USA the security there is plenty to go around.

https://www.facebook.com/roadkillart