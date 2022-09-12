Wolf Administration Awards Funding for Environmental Assessment in Bedford County

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced today the approval of $17,475 through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to the Bedford County Development Association to conduct an environmental assessment of the former King Motor Company building.

“Environmental assessments are done to ensure there are no harmful chemicals or hazardous materials at a site, and are important for the redevelopment process,” said Sec. Weaver. “The funding approved today is the first step in this site seeing new life.”

ISRP funds will be used to conduct an ACT 4 assessment of the two-story, 36,000-square-foot building. There are 24 drain outlets in the lower floor of the building and older maps show an underground storage fuel tank in front of the property with the possibility of additional tanks being located under the sidewalks.

The assessment will include locating the tanks, soil borings, installation of temporary wells, ground water sampling, installation of two sub-slab vapor points, and a final report. The estimated total cost of the project is $23,300.

“Grants like this help restore old, unused, and contaminated sites to places where business can thrive once more,” said Acting DEP Secretary Ramez Ziadeh.

The ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to foster the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing blighted land into productive reuse.

