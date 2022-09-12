Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,344 in the last 365 days.

Wolf Administration Awards Funding for Environmental Assessment in Bedford County

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced today the approval of $17,475 through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to the Bedford County Development Association to conduct an environmental assessment of the former King Motor Company building.

“Environmental assessments are done to ensure there are no harmful chemicals or hazardous materials at a site, and are important for the redevelopment process,” said Sec. Weaver. “The funding approved today is the first step in this site seeing new life.”

ISRP funds will be used to conduct an ACT 4 assessment of the two-story, 36,000-square-foot building. There are 24 drain outlets in the lower floor of the building and older maps show an underground storage fuel tank in front of the property with the possibility of additional tanks being located under the sidewalks.

The assessment will include locating the tanks, soil borings, installation of temporary wells, ground water sampling, installation of two sub-slab vapor points, and a final report. The estimated total cost of the project is $23,300.

“Grants like this help restore old, unused, and contaminated sites to places where business can thrive once more,” said Acting DEP Secretary Ramez Ziadeh.

The ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to foster the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing blighted land into productive reuse.

For more information about the Industrial Sites Reuse program, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov
Jamar Thrasher, DEP, ra-epnews@pa.gov

# # #

You just read:

Wolf Administration Awards Funding for Environmental Assessment in Bedford County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.