Benefits of Preventive Maintenance through Maxpanda CMMS

With the different ways to design a preventive maintenance program, companies need to review each one and select the option that works best for their business.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, September 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the U.S. Census Bureau , non-agricultural companies spend over $1.149 trillion a year on new equipment. Preventive maintenance takes a little extra work in coordination and scheduling, but the benefits of setting this routine far outweigh the costs.Here are five of the top benefits of creating a preventative maintenance program in your company:Better asset ROI: When you routinely inspect and tend to equipment, it lasts longer. Preventative maintenance maximizes performance of your assets and improves their longevity on your production line.More cost efficient: When small issues are ignored, they often become bigger, more expensive problems. Tending to assets regularly can avoid the expense of major repairs or replacing the asset. Preventative maintenance optimizes performance which also means less unplanned downtime, saving companies hundreds of thousands of dollars.Creates a safer workplace: There are an average of 2.8 million workplace accidents and injuries a year, costing companies $171 billion in 2019 alone. Many of those incidents are attributed to equipment malfunction. Keeping assets performing as designed through a regular preventative maintenance program reduces the risk of workplace incidents.Higher productivity: Proactive maintenance reduces the chance of unexpected downtime, keeping supply chains in motion and enabling companies to hit their targets and stay on schedule.Automated maintenance: Preventative maintenance is not always a human-driven task. Now, Industry 4.0 is enabling the automation of asset maintenance. As companies invest in more smart machines, assets can now perform their own check ups, and send alerts when there’s an issue. This keeps workers focused on value-adding tasks and only taking machines offline as needed.Businesses That Can Benefit from Preventive Maintenance ProgramsIt’s easy to associate preventative maintenance with manufacturing and industrial operations that rely on big factories and powerful machinery. But the reality is any company with assets should have a preventive maintenance program in place.Assets can include anything from IT systems, point of sale systems, construction equipment, computers, or vehicles. That means any business that’s made an investment into workplace assets should have a preventative maintenance plan and schedule in place.Types of businesses that benefit from a preventive maintenance program such as Maxpanda CMMS include:ManufacturersHospitals and healthcare facilitiesRetail storesFood service and dining establishmentsConstruction contractorsEducational institutionsLogistics companiesTransportation companiesHotels and moreHow To Create A Preventive Maintenance Plan That Actually WorksTo be effective, preventative maintenance programs should be well-planned strategies.Here are five tips for building a preventive maintenance program in your organization.Identify the assets that will be a part of your company’s preventive maintenance program. If you’re not sure if a piece of equipment should be included on this list, run the costs of maintenance versus downtime to find the most cost effective strategy.Create preventative maintenance checklists for each asset so the worker who performs the maintenance has a step-by-step guide to follow. Building a preventative maintenance checklist ensures continuity of care so assets are inspected properly each time. Include relevant information for each asset, like tools needed to perform the maintenance.Use a preventative maintenance schedule template to create a maintenance calendar. Schedule your maintenance calendar a year out (or more) for each asset. Then, fill in the details like who will perform the task on each asset. Make sure to adjust schedules as needed based on outcomes.Digitize workplace communication with a mobile-first tool. The people performing preventive maintenance will most likely be frontline workers. Connecting them to a workplace tool will give them immediate access to all of the information they need to perform the task, like digitized equipment manuals and checklists. They’ll even be able to look up maintenance history and save their own report so all of the asset’s history is kept in one centralized hub. Creating a digital record of maintenance can also help a company stay in compliance with industry regulations.Train employees on preventive maintenance. While employees might know how to operate machinery, they probably don’t know how to take it apart to make repairs. Train your team on preventative maintenance right on their smart device with a mobile productivity tool such as Maxpanda CMMS.No matter the size of your company or how many assets you have, creating a preventive maintenance routine can help extend the life of your investments, ensure a safer workplace, and create the foundation for a resilient operation.

