A Holy Warrior Releases A Healing Album And Single

My goal is to give healing to the listener. Frequent listening may come with some side effects: increased concentration, happiness, and moments of bliss.”
— mAncient

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An author, healer, multi-instrumentalist, singer, social worker, world traveler, leader of high-IQ Poetic Genius Society, Scottish Lord, a self-defense specialist and a monk – to name only a few of his accomplishments – mAncient is back with a new album entitled “Holy Warriors” as well as a brand new, hot-out-of-the-oven collaborative single “Chakra 10 (Let’s Pray)” that features his label mate Tom Tikka. Both releases are out on MBTM Records.

This is an album that serves only one main purpose: to heal the listener. Says mAncient:

Nature is my healer. Some tracks on “Holy Warriors” feature the symphony of birds recorded live. Chakra 8 features a live recording of bees as well. And if you notice the howl of a wolf … that’s my dog, Trollheads Nessi, who has a strong wolf-vibe to her howl. My goal is to give healing to the listener. Frequent listening may come with some side effects: increased concentration, happiness, and moments of bliss.

https://open.spotify.com/album/5MXOX6wamAe0GkLDOkPj4O

Just as his attitude towards making music suggests, mAncient is on a mission to make planet earth a better place, and he has been quite successful at it, too. In addition to being included in the World Book of Peace, he is using his global network of 200.000 or so like-minded followers to bring about positive change wherever there is a need. And believe it or not, somewhere on the way, he has also founded both the Earth House Church and the Earth House Charity – a driven individual by anyone’s standards.

In 2021, mAncient’s music passed the 6-million mark in streams. It’s quite a feat in this day and age. But don’t take that as a quality guarantee. Have a listen yourself. Close your eyes, let the music speak to you and let it embrace you and let it heal you. Our guess is that just like so many before you, you will also find yourself pressing play again and again … and again.

https://www.facebook.com/originalmancient

https://www.instagram.com/mancient_com/

https://orcd.co/mancient_tomtikka

https://music.apple.com/fi/album/holy-warriors/1635433055

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

A Holy Warrior Releases A Healing Album And Single
