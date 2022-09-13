Submit Release
ARtGlass Names Lauren Jensen Chief Commercial Officer, Closes Oversubscribed Pre-A Investment Round

Lauren Jensen, Chief Commercial Officer

RICHMOND, VA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARtGlass, the world leader in augmented reality (AR) software for experiences at cultural sites, has named touring technology sales veteran Lauren Jensen as Chief Commercial Officer. ARtGlass also closed an oversubscribed +$1M Pre-A Round after winning the Galant Challenge pitch competition.

This news follows ARtGlass’ July announcement that it is now offering its patented all-in-one software platform, TourBuilder, directly to museums, historic sites, tour companies, and content creators of all types. ARtGlass’ bespoke tours have thrilled millions of visitors to iconic cultural sites and attractions, including SEA LIFE, which became the world’s first aquarium to offer wearable AR tours in late August. Now TourBuilder will enable ARtGlass clients to easily and affordably create their own compelling and distinct experiences.

With the public launch of TourBuilder, Jensen will help advance ARtGlass’ transformation into a scaled SaaS organization. “ARtGlass can power a global AR movement in the tourism sector,” stated Cofounder and CEO Greg Werkheiser. “Lauren has what it takes to put TourBuilder into the hands of storytellers everywhere.”

Jensen is a seasoned business development and sales leader, including to the cultural sector. She most recently served as Director of Sales at design and creative firm, Art Processors, Inc., and before that drove sales for audio-guide giant Antenna International and cloud computing pioneer VMWare. Jensen is based in Atlanta, GA, and serves as Co-Chair of the Metro Atlanta Chapter of ArtTable. She remarked, “AR is the future of tourism at cultural and historic sites. I am delighted to have the opportunity to join a team that is doing so much to make this powerful form of storytelling accessible to organizations of all sizes.”

ARtGlass also announces the close of its +$1M Pre-A Round, led by University of Virginia alumni investment group CAV Angels, a prior investor.

Forty-year wall-street veteran Mark Galant joined the ARtGlass investor family after ARtGlass won the 2022 Galant Challenge. Galant is CEO of Tydall Investment Partners, founder of the Galant Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at UVA, and host of the eponymous highly competitive pitch competition. Galant stated. “AR is a relatively new technology and what I liked was that ARtGlass has had over 4 million users, which is orders of magnitude more than their closest competitors. That real-world experience should prove critical in the AR land rush that is happening now in a post COVID era.”

“We’ve been selective and conservative in our approach to taking on investment,” stated Werkheiser. “Mark and the good folks at CAV Angels are some of the smartest investors out there. We’re grateful for the validation and access to their wise counsel at this critical period of our growth.”

# # #

About ARtGlass: ARtGlass has mastered the art of AR storytelling at cultural and historic sites, museums, entertainment venues and other attractions. The company, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia with satellite offices in Milan, Italy, has helped clients thrill more than 4 million visitors to venues as diverse as fine art museums, presidential plantations, mountaintop castle ruins, World Heritage archaeological sites, aquariums, product launches, and tradeshows. ARtGlass’ success is rooted in collaboration between leading tech experts, historians and cultural specialists, and entrepreneurs who focus on public engagement. Now, through TourBuilder, ARtGlass is empowering cultural sites and attractions to distinguish and enhance their visitor experience, to thrill new and returning guests, and to increase revenue.

