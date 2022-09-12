PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 12, 2022 Hontiveros files resolution commending Alex Eala for PH's first Grand Slam title Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 202 commending and congratulating Alexandra Eala for being the first Filipino tennis player to win a Grand Slam title in the prestigious US Open. "Alex is a testament to how far Filipinos can go when given access to opportunities. Ang panalo niya ay paalala din sa tibay, puso, at galing ng Pilipina. Her victory shows every Filipino girl that it is possible; that they, too, can achieve their dreams," Hontiveros said. In PSR No. 202, the senator cited other great Filipinas who made history in the past two years: Hidilyn Diaz, who bagged the country's first Olympic gold; Maria Ressa, who became the first Filipino Nobel laureate; the Philippine Malditas, who secured a historic FIFA World Cup qualifying seat; and Yuka Saso, who won US Women's Open golf tournament. "Alex has joined the fold of extraordinary Filipinas who've brought our country the greatest joy and honor. We are fortunate that we have these women who use their platforms not only to lift the spirit of our nation, but also to further improve and advance their respective fields," Hontiveros said. The senator highlighted that these women are at the forefront in leading the Philippines to new heights, having achieved remarkable feats despite pushbacks and obstacles, from lack of financial support to political controversy. "Kahit ano pa ang balakid, ilang beses na nating napatunayan ang lakas at husay ng Pilipina. Napakaswerte ng ating bansa sa kanila. Dapat suklian natin ang karangalang dala nila sa pamamagitan ng mga konkretong programa at suporta," Hontiveros concluded.