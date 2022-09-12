Route 422 Benjamin Franklin Highway Drilling Operations Underway in Pulaski Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 422 (Benjamin Franklin Highway) in Pulaski Township, Lawrence County is underway.

Drilling operations are underway on Benjamin Franklin Highway until 3 p.m. today, Monday, September 12 between Marr Road and Route 208 (Cheriwood Road). Single-lane alternating traffic with flaggers will occur as crews conduct drilling operations.

Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

