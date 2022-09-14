VolunteerNow® Announces 8th Annual Voly in the Park Volunteer Festival

The Largest Volunteer Festival in Dallas/Ft. Worth Volunteering is great for friendship! Largest Volunteer Fest in the Metroplex

The free, family-friendly event takes place on September 17 at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas; Entertainment includes Dallas Zoo, DBDT, NTPA, Microchicks & more.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VolunteerNow expects approximately 2,500 attendees and more than 50 nonprofit organizations at its 8th annual Voly in the Park event, the largest volunteer festival in North Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park, located in the Dallas Arts District.

The outdoor event will give attendees the chance to visit with nonprofit organizations, participate in hands-on volunteer projects and on-site activities, enjoy live entertainment and more. The event is free, family-friendly and showcases VOLY.org, VolunteerNow's platform that connects you to real-time nonprofit needs and helps you find your perfect volunteer opportunity.

VolunteerNow mobilizes more than 300,000 volunteers in a typical year in support of 3,500 nonprofits. These organizations cover all cause areas, such as education, health, hunger, homelessness, social services, animal welfare and the arts - among many others. Impacts from the pandemic have significantly increased the need for volunteers.

“Voly in the Park is one of VolunteerNow’s premier events, offering a day to come together and learn more about how you can make a positive impact in your community,” said Tracy Steiner, chair of the VolunteerNow board of directors. “We hope you will join us and find your perfect volunteer opportunity.”

During the event, attendees can volunteer on the spot with North Texas nonprofit organizations. Activities include STEM activities for students, creating snack bags for children in protective custody, and writing notes sent along with Shoes for Orphan Souls shipments.

The event will kick-off with selections from Partytime Texas DJ McCrae May’s family friendly jam. Highlights of the day will be entertainment from local favorites including a presentation from Animal Adventures with a collection of animals from the Dallas Zoo. There will be something for everyone with performances by the North Texas Performing Arts, Dallas Black Dance Theatre – Senior Ensemble, Elev8ed Elites Dance and Cheer Company, and The Microchicks.

Sponsorship opportunities, ranging from $2,500-$30,000, are also available. For additional information, contact Meghan Delaney, mdelaney@volnow.org.