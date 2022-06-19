UN SDG YOUNG LEADER, MUSICIAN, NEW ZERO WORLD DELEGATE AY YOUNG REVEALED AS SECRET SPEAKER AT CANNES LIONS

AY Young - United Nations SDG Young Leader plugs in the world! AY Young in Performance AY Young on Battery Tour - over 800 performances powered by solar and batteries

AY Young will perform live on behalf of the New Zero World during his Secret Speaker session on June 20th at 4pm and at the Les.Monks Cafe June 21st at 6pm.

I am energized to be at Cannes Lions in support of New Zero World. Bringing everyone together, we will shift the narrative on climate change to create future-focused solutions for a better world.” — AY Young

U.S., June 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re very excited to announce that New Zero World ambassador AY Young will be joining his fellow delegates at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this month! AY is on tour promoting the launch of Project17 and is being featured as a Secret Speaker on behalf of the New Zero World initiative on the Forum stage on June 20th at 4pm. For a second chance to meet AY at Cannes Lions, join his live performance during the New Zero World Cocktail Reception at the Les.Monks Cafe hosted by Media.Monks, one of the largest digital ad agencies in the world.

If you miss the live talk, look for it to be broadcast on the New Zero World social media feeds next week.

The New Zero World is an initiative of The Global Brain Foundation, a Social Creative Incubator and 501 C3 organization that provides strategic advice, creation, production and execution of creative initiatives in support of the SDG’s and Climate Change in collaboration with the United Nations and other international organizations since 2014.

ABOUT AY YOUNG

AY is a producer, singer, songwriter, entertainer, and entrepreneur from Kansas City, Missouri, on a mission to inspire and power change through collaboration. A Generation17 Young Leader, United Nations SDG Young Leader, creator and host of the Global Goals Music Roadshow and an Eagle Scout, AY leverages his opportunities and accolades to reach and connect people from across the U.S. and around the world. Click here, if you want to know the Back Story.

AY is hard at work on the world’s first sustainable album recorded in a carbon neutral way containing the 17 songs - one for each of the UN’s Global Goals. The first singles from Project17, songs: “Regeneration” & “AYO” are set to premiere in the Netflix documentary “Down to Earth,” with Zac Efron, alongside AY’s independent release.

ABOUT PROJECT 17

Project17 is a program developed by United Nations’ SDG Young Leader AY Young to serve as a conduit for NGOs, Non-Profits, and individual citizens of the world to get involved, to plug into solutions for the many challenges identified by the UNs’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

For each of the Global Goals, 17 Sponsors, 17+ Impact Partners, 17+ Projects will be identified, 17 songs, with 17 guest performers will be released and 17+ performances will take place through 2023. Everyone is invited to plug into AY Young’s Battery Tour and Project17. Here is a Project17 Interest Form.

ABOUT BATTERY TOUR

The Battery Tour is a renewable-energy powered grass-roots concert series that raises money through donations to purchase portable, solar powered boxes for villages that do not have reliable access to electricity. It builds communities and inspires people to positively impact the world and build a better, more sustainable future together. To date, AY has performed his music around the world at over 800 shows, using renewable energy sourced from Solar and battery power.

For more about AY, Project17, Battery Tour and Global Goals Music Roadshow go to: https://www.aymusik.com / https://www.batterytour.com

Event and Partner requests: Melanie@greenstrategiccommunications.com

Media contact | Press requests: Melanie@greenstrategiccommunications.com

Project17 Interest Form: https://forms.gle/G4eqKbHzirdVNEp99

